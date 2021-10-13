After alleged intimate video, Yasmin Brunet to sue Gabriel Medina’s mother | celebrities



Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina got married in Hawaii – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/13/2021 09:02

Rio – The Medina family’s controversies don’t end! Yasmin Brunet is going to sue her mother-in-law, Simone Medina, after she says she has intimate videos of the model and wife of surfer Gabriel Medina while she was a minor, according to columnist Leo Dias of the website Metrópoles.

In a message sent to her son, Simone reports that she received a supposedly intimate video from Yasmin and detailed the content. “Even your trial I pity you. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten,” Gabriel’s mother shot back in print released by Léo Dias.

“Oh, I forgot. I received a video of Yasmin making a pacifier. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then throwing up,” she continued in the message.

Because it contains alleged images of Yasmin as a minor, Simone could be held liable for child pornography, slander and defamation.