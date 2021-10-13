After being filmed taking a shower, Gabigol mocks exhibition in Manaus

Credit: Reproduction

Concentrating in Manaus with the rest of the Brazilian team, Gabigol went through an unusual situation. That’s because fans invaded the Ismael Benigno stadium and filmed the attacker as he was taking a shower. Thus, as he noticed the presence in the place, the player gestured as a form of protest for having his privacy violated.

Fans invade CT and film Gabigol taking a shower pic.twitter.com/RH5cwgBwAK — Flamengo Agora (@_Flamengo Agora) October 13, 2021

Despite having his intimacy exposed, Gabigol, soon after, reacted with good humor. Stating that he had no peace in the bath, the Brazilian national team athlete valued the fact that he could have a period of “peace” before the duel against Uruguay, sharing with his followers that he would watch the “Round 6” phenomenon.

“Bath in peace? No. Series in peace? Yes”, he wrote.

And Gabigol now via Instagram KKK pic.twitter.com/09GWavOyr4 — VultureTTᶜʳᶠ (@UrubuTT_) October 13, 2021

Starting in the clashes against Venezuela and Colombia, Gabigol, who scored with a penalty in the first game, should start Brazil’s next commitment on the bench. That’s because Tite will analyze Raphinha’s performance alongside Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. Even so, Flamengo’s top scorer has chances to enter during this Wednesday’s match (13).

