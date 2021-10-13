After controversies, Andressa Urach celebrates birthday with her family | celebrities



Andressa Urach celebrates her birthday with her husband, Thiago Lopes, son, Arthur Urach, and daughter-in-law, Brenda – Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Andressa Urach used Instagram this Tuesday to show that she celebrated her birthday with her husband, Thiago Lopes, son, Arthur Urach, and daughter-in-law, Brenda. On Monday, former deputy Miss Butt turned 34 years old. “Celebrating my family birthday,” wrote Urach on Instagram, who opted for Japanese food for the celebration.

Pregnant, Andressa and Thiago staged a series of controversies in the last month. On September 24, the former model announced the breakup of the marriage, which lasted only a few days, as the couple announced their return on September 2. The former model also guaranteed that the marriage was abusive, which was denied by Thiago.

In this brief interval, Urach revealed that she would return with her “war name” and return to prostitution, being prevented by Thiago, who started to manage the women’s social networks. He also stopped her from giving interviews.

“Andressa Urach will not be giving interviews, TV, radio or podcasting. Don’t insist by asking her questions via Instagram or WhatsApp,” he wrote in a shared notice on Instagram.