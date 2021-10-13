After Evergrande, three developers in China threaten to default

Business

THE everlarge, China’s second-largest real estate developer, revealed on Sept. 14 that it may be unable to service its debts and rocked global markets with the risk of a colossal default of over $300 billion. The impasse and crisis continue at the real estate giant in China, despite promises to pay part of the commitments and a possible injection of resources from the central government. Analysts kept alert to the possibility of a collapse in the Chinese financial system, which would affect international economies. For the situation can be even more terrifying. Three other companies – in the real estate sector – threaten not to pay bonds and bonds, adding billions of debts.

Such is the case of the developer Modern Land, which asked its creditors for permission to delay payment of a US$250 million bond that expires at the end of this month, in the latest sign of the financial crisis that has hit the country. China real estate sector, and that involved Evergrande and many of its rivals.

Modern Land also said that the president of the Administrative Council and the company’s controller, Zhang Lei, and chairman, Zhang Peng, will jointly provide the company with loans of 800 million yuan, equivalent to $124 million, which should help clean up the group’s finances.

Modern Land shares have already fallen more than 40% this year. The company’s bonds denominated in dollars and maturing in March 2024 reached a quotation of 25 cents on the dollar last Friday, according to Tradeweb, down from the 72 cents at which they were traded at the end of September.

On Monday (11), Modern Land asked for permission to pay the bonds maturing on October 25, three months late. Still, the company intends to repurchase 35% of the bonds on the original maturity date. The papers have an interest of 12.85%.

The deferral will serve to improve the company liquidity, better manage cash flow and “avoid any potential defaults,” says Modern Land. The company offers investors $1 for every $1,000 worth of bonds they hold, in a sort of reward for the delay it is asking for. The company needs approval from at least 90% of creditors to get a pardon by the due date.

Last week, Modern Land said its September contract sales, including real estate and parking spaces, totaled about 3.56 yuan, or $553 million. The value represented a drop of 22% in one year.

Executives resign from another developer after company does not pay dollar bonus

Another company increases the crisis that began with Evergrande. Two directors of Fantasia Holdings, Chinese developer, announced the departure of the company. Executives resigned days after the Chinese developer frightened investors by not paying $206 million in dollar bonuses that were due. The departures of Ho Man and Priscilla Wong take effect immediately, the company informed at the end of Monday (11) in Hong Kong. The company’s statement noted that Ho, who had previously been the head of the company’s audit committee, “has expressed concern that he was not fully informed about certain crucial economic issues in a timely manner.”

Fantasia’s Oct. 4 default comes amid poor industry sales in China, concerns over the size of stocks at these companies and fears that go beyond debt-laden Evergrande. Fantasia has said it works with local governments and others to solve its problems and has hired a firm that specializes in restructuring. The company’s shares had been suspended from trading since September 29th.

On Tuesday (12), Sinic Holdings Group, a construction company with shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, announced that it may not pay off a security in the total amount of US$ 250 million, which expires next Monday (18), and threatens to fail to pay another two titles, according to a report from the Economic value.

Evergrande: China injected $15.5 billion into the financial system and seeks nationalization

On the 27th, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) injected 100 billion yuan (about US$15.5 billion at current exchange rates) into the Chinese financial system through 14-day reverse repurchase operations in an attempt to maintain the liquidity of the banking system amid concerns about the financial difficulties of the everlarge.

This month, the PBoC intensified capital injections in the face of growing signs of Evergrande’s insolvency. On September 23, a subsidiary of the company failed to honor payment of interest on external bonds. Reports are circulating that the Chinese government will restructure Evergrande and nationalize it.

Concerns that Evergrande won’t pay their bonus generated sales of paper from other companies in the sector real estate, weighing on funds managed by Ashmore Group, blackrock and Pacific Investment Management.

While the bonuses of everlarge traded at around 25 cents for much of September, and bond sales by other major developers in China spread. In recent years, Western asset managers have increasingly bought corporate bonds from the China in recent years, despite signs of a housing bubble. Buyers were looking for investments that would pay more than the modest returns in their home markets and could benefit from the country’s strong growth compared to developed markets.

With Estadão Content and Dow Jones Newswires