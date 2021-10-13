After Newcastle, billionaire prince can pay a fortune for European giant, says newspaper

Mohammed bin Salman targets Inter Milan, has already met with the club and the purchase price was set at 1 billion euros (BRL 6.4 billion)

The purchase of Newcastle it didn’t seem like enough for Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the football world. According to the At, the Arab and his fortune now aim to acquire the Inter Milan.

The sports fan follows the games from Newcastle gives Premier League and of the international at the Italian Championship with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to the vehicle, the fund has already met with the Italian club and the price was put on the table for a business possibility: 1 billion euros (BRL 6.4 billion).

The amount represents BRL 4.2 billion more than the Arab fund disbursed to buy Newcastle. You magpies were acquired for 300 million euros, about R$2.2 billion.

Currently, Inter belongs to the Zhang family. In 2018, Steven Zhang took over and, at the age of 26, became the youngest president in the history of a club.

Mohammed bin Salman, owner of Newcastle ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

However, in recent months, financial difficulties hampered the Chinese management, and Inter was forced to dispose of its main players, such as Romelu Lukaku, who headed for the Chelsea, and Hakimi, who left Italy to play for the Paris Saint-Germain.

Thus, the possibility of being bought by the Arab billionaire emerged as a solution for Inter Milan to solve the financial problems encountered and return to being at the forefront of the European scenario.