After pornographic charges, Yasmin Brunet will sue Simone Medina

Looks like the Medina family bullshit is far from over. After publishing exclusively the letter that the mother of Gabriel Medina wrote to the son and the print with the messages where Simone attacked Yasmin Brunet, the column LeoDias received the information that the model is going to sue her mother-in-law.

With the message sent to the surfer about an alleged intimate video of Yasmin Brunet while she was still a minor, Simone can answer for child pornography, slander and defamation. “Oh, I forgot. I received a video of Yasmin making a pacifier. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then throwing up,” Simone said.

WhatsApp Image 2021-10-12 at 18.53.59
Simone, mother of Gabriel MedinaSimone, mother of Gabriel Medina

Mother and sonreproduction

Gabriel Medinagabriel medina

The two have quarreled publicly in recent monthsreproduction

Gabriel Medina and Yasmin bRUNETGabriel Medina and Yasmin bRUNET

Many of the fights involved his wife, Yasmin BrunetReproduction/Instagram

gabriel medina and sophiagabriel medina and sophia

Simone closed the Medina institutereproduction

Gabriel Medina and his mother Simone

Reproduction/Instagram

    After controversies with his mother, Gabriel Medina makes peace with his father

It is worth remembering that after this latest attack, Gabriel Medina decided to block his mother from all social networks and messaging apps. In this last conversation, Simone did not spare attacks and offenses to the daughter-in-law and even compared her daughter-in-law with a porn actress.