After pornographic charges, Yasmin Brunet will sue Simone Medina

Looks like the Medina family bullshit is far from over. After publishing exclusively the letter that the mother of Gabriel Medina wrote to the son and the print with the messages where Simone attacked Yasmin Brunet, the column LeoDias received the information that the model is going to sue her mother-in-law.

With the message sent to the surfer about an alleged intimate video of Yasmin Brunet while she was still a minor, Simone can answer for child pornography, slander and defamation. “Oh, I forgot. I received a video of Yasmin making a pacifier. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then throwing up,” Simone said.

WhatsApp Image 2021-10-12 at 18.53.59 Simone, mother of Gabriel Medina Mother and sonreproduction gabriel medina The two have quarreled publicly in recent monthsreproduction Gabriel Medina and Yasmin bRUNET Many of the fights involved his wife, Yasmin BrunetReproduction/Instagram gabriel medina and sophia Simone closed the Medina institutereproduction Gabriel Medina and his mother Simone Reproduction/Instagram 0

It is worth remembering that after this latest attack, Gabriel Medina decided to block his mother from all social networks and messaging apps. In this last conversation, Simone did not spare attacks and offenses to the daughter-in-law and even compared her daughter-in-law with a porn actress.