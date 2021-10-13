Agent says Benítez will leave São Paulo if Crespo continues

Adrian Castellanos spoke exclusively with the Goal team and ruled out the attacking midfielder’s stay in case of Crespo’s streak in 2022

Manager Adrian Castellanos, representing Martín Benítez, stated that the player will leave São Paulo if coach Hernán Crespo remains at Morumbi. In an interview with goal, the agent said that it is a “logical question” for the midfielder to leave if the Argentine remains on the bench.

“First, it is a logical question that, if Crespo continues, Martín [Benítez] will not continue in São Paulo, because it is demonstrated that Crespo changed the game system. Crespo likes him, because at Paulista he played and was the best player at Paulista. Then, the Crespo system has changed. So, Martín doesn’t fit into this system. The coach is in charge, but it doesn’t make sense for Martín to play for 15, 20 minutes. What I want to make clear is that he is physically fine. He has no physical problem to finish a 90-minute game,” he said in an interview with the reporter.

“It’s a respectable technical decision, but Benítez can play for 90 minutes. It’s normal for there to be a change when there are games every 48 hours. So, Martín has been fine to play for a long time,” he added.

Martín Benítez belongs to Independiente, from Argentina, and has a loan agreement with São Paulo until December this year – the bond has a purchase option of US$ 3 million (R$ 16.6 million at the current price). The board thought of his permanence right after the Paulistão dispute, but has not yet sought out the player’s fatigue to discuss the situation.

“We haven’t talked yet, I have a good relationship with Rui Costa and Belmonte too. The relationship is very good with São Paulo. The coach is in charge, he is the one who decides,” said Adrian Castellanos.



Martín Benítez becomes Hernán Crespo’s São Paulo reserve (Photo: Getty Images)

The businessman also defends that the few recent uses of the shirt 8 are by decision of the technical committee. He says that the player has no physical problems and has lost mass compared to Vasco’s time, the team he defended last season.

“Since Vasco, when they said he wasn’t doing well, he was perfect. He weighs four kilos less than in Vasco’s time. The coach’s decision is that he do a role that is not his. São Paulo? Why do other Brazilians want him? In this game system, the coach needs a half-creator”, commented the agent, who added:

“I can’t allow journalists to say that he’s not physically well, because that’s a lie. Benítez can play, I can’t allow that.”

Reserve of the current squad of São Paulo, Benítez has not been on the field for 90 minutes since last August 4, when he denounced the team against Vasco for the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the occasion, he scored one of the goals of the team led by Crespo. Since then, he played seven games, all without being on the field all the time.

Interest from other clubs



Crespo’s permanence calls into question Benítez’s sequel in São Paulo (Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net)

Adrian Castellanos also says that there are three others interested in having Martín Benítez in Brazilian football. The businessman does not reveal the clubs, but says that it is in the 27-year-old Argentine’s interest to remain in the country in 2022.

“I can’t talk about the clubs that looked for him, there are three clubs that looked for him, but I can’t talk, because the priority is for São Paulo until the end of the year. The purchase option is three million dollars, but we are working with the possibility of a new loan for another club,” he declared.

“I can’t tell you not to start speculating, but there are three very important clubs. He likes Brazil a lot, he likes Brazilian football, he is a player for Brazilian football. He doesn’t play, but the priority is his career. He wants to staying in Brazil is perfect for Brazilian football,” he concluded.