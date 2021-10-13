Agüero debuts for Barcelona in a training match and scores first goal for the club | spanish football

Hired to be Barcelona’s goalkeeper in a lean period, Kun Agüero took the field in the club’s shirt for the first time on Wednesday. In the final stretch of recovery from injury, the 33-year-old forward started in a training game against Cornellá and managed to score in a 2-2 draw at CT Joan Gamper.

Agüero was called up in attack alongside Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, two highlights of the squad who are not on duty for their selections in the middle of Data Fifa. Spaniards Eric García, Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Gavi played again this Wednesday, after runner-up with Spain in the League of Nations, but did not participate in the confrontation.

See the Spanish Championship table

Agüero played 30 minutes, according to the newspaper “Sport”, and was responsible for opening the score. Coutinho scored Barça’s second goal, which would have started with a 3-5-2 formation, with Neto, Mingueza, Piqué and Umtiti; Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig and Coutinho; Ansu Fati and Agüero. Pla and Gila scored for Cornella.

Agüero returned to training with the Barcelona squad earlier this week, after finishing the recovery from a muscle injury in his right leg, suffered in August, even before the start of the season. In this way, he failed to make his official debut for the club – which could take place next Sunday, against Valencia. Barcelona are ninth in the La Liga, with 12 points, five behind leaders Real Madrid – who have a game in hand.

Coach Ronald Koeman took advantage of the FIFA Data to conduct training in an atmosphere of greater tranquility, without official commitments. The Dutchman received a vote of confidence from the board, despite a string of poor results at the turn of September to October. President Joan Laporta preached patience in evaluating the coach’s work.

1 of 1 Agüero in action with the Barcelona shirt against Cornellá — Photo: Publicity/Barcelona Agüero in action with the Barcelona shirt against Cornellá — Photo: Press Release/Barcelona