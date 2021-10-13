Airfare price accumulates 56.8% in 12 months, IBGE points out

At a time when around 70% of the Brazilian population is vaccinated against covid-19 at least with the first dose and feels more comfortable about resuming air travel, one factor could complicate flight plans: the price of tickets. Generalized inflation weighed on the aviation sector.

In the 12-month period, airline tickets were up 56.81%, trailing only four items, three of them from the food group, in addition to ethanol. The difference is considerable compared to the general index of accumulated inflation for 12 months, which stood at 10.25%, the highest since February 2016.

The data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) last Friday (8) help to confirm the feeling of those who are looking for an affordable flight, but cannot find prices that fit their pockets. This is the case of systems analyst Suellen Gonçalves Guimarães, 35 years old.

Since June, she had been looking for a destination with her family to enjoy the January school holidays. Living in Brasília, she thought about leaving for Salvador (BA), but the trip for four people would cost R$ 5,200 in tickets alone. Even with eight months in advance, the value is considered very high by the family.

Suellen tried other destinations, but the outlay remained unfeasible. The systems analyst was able to travel to Fortaleza (CE) at the beginning of the year with her two daughters and her husband. Suellen’s parents did not board due to the pandemic. Now, with the advance of vaccination, they planned to go. But the plans were frustrated due to the price of tickets.

“We are trying out the travel strategy in July 2022. I’m monitoring the tickets, which also don’t have much difference. The price remains high,” says Suellen.

The rise in fuel prices is directly linked to these salty tariffs, another nightmare for Brazilians. The airline industry is extremely sensitive to this product, because aviation kerosene is one of the main costs for airlines.

A report by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) highlights this weight. In the second quarter average, the value of a liter of aviation kerosene was 91.7% higher than that verified in the same period of 2020.

The reopening of the economy and the increase in demand due to the advance of vaccination are other factors that explain the increase in ticket prices. The search for destinations is not always accompanied by a sufficient offer on the part of companies.

Anac points to an increase in tickets in the months of April, May and June. Compared to the same months last year, the increase in the average price of domestic flights was 21.7%. The variation can also be explained by the drop that the average ticket suffered in the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic caused the volume of flights to drop by more than 90%.

dynamic rate

Asked about the high that the IBGE pointed out, the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (Abear) states that the Anac survey is the one that “best portrays the behavior of air fares”, since it considers all tickets sold in a given period. The IPCA, by IBGE, considers a specific cut of the most visited dates and destinations.

In a note, Abear highlights that, in the second quarter of this year, the average domestic tariff fell 19.98% compared to the same quarter in 2019, prior to the pandemic. “The average ticket price was BRL 388.95, compared to BRL 486.10. The ‘yield air fare’ (amount paid by the passenger per kilometer flown), in turn, had a retraction of 32.3% in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2019”, he says.

The report sought out the main Brazilian airlines to comment on the issue. The three emphasize that pricing follows a series of factors. Azul emphasizes that the rise in the dollar and in fuel, which has been occurring systematically, also influences values.

Gol claims that it makes available sales of its flights, in general, 330 days before departure, enabling those who plan ahead to purchase cheaper tickets. In a statement, Latam points out that, in order to define the price of the ticket, it is necessary to take into account that 65% of the company’s costs are dollarized and that aviation fuel represents around 35% of the expenses.

Trend

When analyzing the inflation of air tickets, the national secretary of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ronei Glanzmann, lists as justifications the high level of the dollar and oil, the advance of vaccination and greater pressure on the domestic air market, in addition to the trend of margin recomposition by the companies.

In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast, Glanzmann said that the Brazilian must face a busy high season and with high prices. Although the ministry prefers to work with data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), and not with those of the IBGE – which makes its calculations based on a specific ‘basket’ of destinations -, the secretary recognizes that the IPCA measurement signals for more expensive tickets. “I believe that Anac’s numbers will point in the same direction. Whoever is buying a ticket is noticing this. So, in fact, there is a trend of price increase”, he says.

Glanzmann foresees a normalization of prices throughout 2022, when the companies’ networks return to the pre-pandemic level. This can change the picture, however, depending on macroeconomic variables, such as exchange rates and oil. The high dollar and high fuel are among the main causes of the price of airline tickets.

Another factor is the tendency of airlines to recompose their margins. With advanced vaccination and the expectation that the return of the air market will not be a “chicken flight”, companies should take the opportunity to try to recover part of the damage they had in the pandemic. “As they come from a long and dark winter, then, in fact, there is a tendency to recompose the margin”, says the secretary, noting that the tool to control this margin is the offer of flights.

