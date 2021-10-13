Alan Wake Remastered runs at 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X, at 1080p on Series S • Eurogamer.pt

Alan Wake Remastered is finally available and Digital Foundry has decided to look at the work performed by D3T Studios in collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, responsible for this classic.

As revealed, Alan Wake Remastered received major adjustments in lighting, shadows, effects and even received new shaders for skin and hair, along with a boost in resolution. The original 2010 Xbox 360 version runs at 544p and for this Remastered the 2012 PC version was used with lots of improvements.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Alan Wake Remastered runs with a target of 2560×1440 for native resolution, while on Series S the target drops to native 1080p. All versions have 60fps as performance target.

With no big differences in textures or shadows between these 3 versions, the game features big improvements in lighting, resolution and shadows over the original 2010 version, but no technologies like ray tracking or HDR were introduced. The characters and cutscenes have received big improvements and the only problem is the performance is not fixed.

According to Digital Foundry, some matches with the Flare Gun can cause dips to mid 50s, a big improvement over the 20s of the Xbox 360 version in 2010, but it’s still a surprise that the PS5 and Xbox Series X don’t reach a perfect 60fps .