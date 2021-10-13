Albert Einstein launches free course for nursing in Primary Care

the profession of nursing never gained such prominence as in recent years. The ability to adapt, technical-scientific knowledge and good interpersonal skills are considered essential for anyone who wants to stand out in the area. In Brazil, there are more than 2.5 million nursing professionals, of which more than 600,000 are nurses and, of these, approximately 70,000 work in teams of Primary Health Care (APS).

In order to make nurses and undergraduate nursing students understand the Nursing Process, as an essential instrument for clinical practice in PHC, the self-instructional course “Nursing Process in PHC – instruments for action” is being promoted, free of charge, by the Education area of ​​the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital, in partnership with the J&J Foundation, of the Johnson & Johnson. The launch of the course was motivated by the Nursing Now – global campaign supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by the International Council of Nursing, which aims to strengthen and enhance nursing professionals.

According to Alexandre Holthausen, superintendent director of Education at Einstein, the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Albert Einstein, with all its experience in conducting projects and research, management and actions in the area of ​​teaching, social responsibility and PHC, offers this course in pioneering way. “We intend to qualify nurses to lead teams through a care practice oriented towards the health needs of communities, families and individuals and, mainly, through person-centered care”, declares Holthausen.

To register, go to the link: https://proadi.ensinoeinstein.com/course/view.php?id=5

The program will be available for 24 months on the Einstein teaching platform.

Service:

Nursing Process in PHC – instruments for performance

Target Audience: Nurses and undergraduate nursing students who work or are interested in Primary Health Care (PHC)

Hours: 30 hours (self-instruction)

free course