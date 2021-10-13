Alcolumbre talks about security with Lewandowski’s decision to hold Mendonça’s indication to the STF – 10/12/2021 – Panel

Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) told allies that Minister Ricardo Lewandowski’s decision not to force him to guide André Mendonça’s nomination to the STF ensured the necessary security for the vote to be held only when he achieves a majority to defeat the chosen name by Bolsonaro.
The senator argues that the STJ has two vacancies open and should only decide on new names next year, which would show that there is no need to rush for nominations in the higher courts.
André Mendonça, in turn, told allies that the Planalto Palace promised to increase pressure on Alcolumbre.
In this scenario, evangelicals must continue to try to wear down the senator in their state and with threats not to support him in the attempt to be reelected to the Senate next year.
