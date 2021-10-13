Alcolumbre tells allies that he intends to hold Saturday in Mendonça until 2023

After Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), denied, this Monday (11), a request to force the Senate to schedule the meeting of André Mendonça, the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), told allies that it intends to hold the analysis of the name of the former head of the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) until 2023.

In practice, Alcolumbre works so that Mendonça’s nomination loses its validity and that the court seat be occupied by a nominee in the next presidential term.

Mendonça was appointed three months ago by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill the vacancy opened with the retirement of Marco Aurélio Mello.

Alcolumbre’s move is inspired by the case of Merrick Garland, who was nominated for a seat on the US Supreme Court in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama in his final year in the US presidency. At the time, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to hold a hearing to confirm Garland’s nomination.

To allies, Alcolumbre has said, in an ironic tone, that if Bolsonaro is such a fan of the United States, that the president should follow that country’s example.

How had anticipated the CNN, the senator cited the US case, “by way of example”, in his statement to the Supreme Court, responding to a request by Lewandowski.

In the case of the United States, the Republican majority in the Senate, then under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, defended the thesis of not considering any candidate presented by Obama, and that the nomination to the Supreme Court should be left to the next president of that country. At the time, McConnell’s refusal was the target of numerous criticisms, classified as a flagrant abuse of constitutional norms.

Garland’s nomination lasted for 293 days and expired on January 3, 2017, with the end of the 114th Congressional Legislature. With the US presidential election, President Donald Trump appointed, on January 31, 2017, Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy in court.

The nomination was confirmed shortly thereafter, in April of the same year. As for Garland, four years after being vetoed, the veteran judge was nominated by Joe Biden to the Attorney General, and this time confirmed by the US Senate.

Reaction

Mendonça’s appointment to the STF completes 90 days this Wednesday (13). As happened in the United States, Alcolumbre’s resistance to guiding the appointment of the former head of the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) has also been the target of criticism.

The wing of the Senate that supports Mendonça’s name is articulating behind the scenes a more emphatic reaction to Alcolumbre’s decision. In a reserved manner, senators told CNN that they are willing to obstruct the plenary agenda of the House headed by Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) if the hearing is not scheduled.

Allies of Mendonça have classified the position of the president of the CCJ of the Senate as undemocratic. Behind the scenes, they say that the blocking of the test is at least a nonsense, since President Jair Bolsonaro is required daily to respect democracy and institutions, but the Senate has acted to prevent him from exercising one of its main acts—the appointment of a minister of the Supreme—a year and a half from the end of his term.