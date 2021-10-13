Algebra, Science of Letters – 10/12/2021 – Marcelo Viana

Every now and then, fascinated by the power and mystery of mathematics that he doesn’t yet know, my son asks me to teach him some more advanced topic: square root, quadratic equation, etc. One of these days, the request was “algebra”, which for him means “that trick of doing math with letters to figure out the number”.

Mathematics is often called “the science of numbers,” and it’s ironic that one of its greatest discoveries was how important it is to replace numbers with letters. This advance was the result of generations, but became concrete with the work of the French mathematician and lawyer François Viète (1540–1603).

The word “algebra” comes from the title of the book “al-kitab al-mukhtasar fi hisab al-jabr wa-l-muqabala” (Compendium book on calculus by restoration and balancing), written between 813 and 833 by the Muslim mathematician and astronomer Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the same one whose name gave us “algorithm” and “digitism”.

“Al-jabr” refers to the operation of carrying a negative quantity from one side of the equation to the other, where it becomes positive (restoration). On the other hand, “wa-l-muqabala” is the passage of a positive quantity to the other side of the equation, where it becomes negative (balancing)

The word “al-jabr” means “joining broken parts” and was taken by the Arabs to the Iberian Peninsula: to this day, in parts of Spain and Portugal, an algebraist is a person who repairs bones, a kind of informal orthopedist. Volume 2 of Don Quixote mentions “an algebraist, with whom the disgraced Samson was cured”.

Al-Khwarizmi’s work was translated into Latin around 1140, but the translator, Robert of Chester, limited himself to Latinizing the Arabic title: “Liber algebrae et almucabala”. Viète didn’t like the word “algebra” because it didn’t make sense in European languages: he proposed “analytic art”, but it didn’t catch on. By the 1600s, algebra had acquired the much broader sense of studying equations.​

Since then, the scope of algebra has expanded dramatically, especially from the 19th century onwards, becoming increasingly abstract. In 1849, the British mathematician and logician Augustus de Morgan (1806–1871) already argued that the object of study in algebra is symbols and the ways in which they are combined, without their respective meanings having any importance.

We’ll talk next week about Viète’s contribution to this state of affairs.