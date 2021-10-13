Algorithms say that Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior is one of the 10 best players today

Credit: Real Madrid / Twitter

the Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior is one of the great highlights of this season’s start at Real Madrid, with five goals scored and four assists in eight matches played in the Spanish Championship – of the eight games, the athlete started in six of them.

And that good moment made Vini Jr. one of the 10 best football players today. According to the “WhoScored” website, the 21-year-old Brazilian has an average score of 7.71, leaving behind names like Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ranking is based on a algorithm on top of Europe’s top five national leagues in the 2021/2022 season: German, Spanish, English, Italian and French.

+ CR7? Messi? Skin? Algorithm created by an Oxford mathematician defines which is the greatest player in the history of football

The leader of the automated relationship is Norwegian Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, with grade 8.51. Frenchman Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior’s teammate at Real, is second with 8.37.

Vini is the only Brazilian in the top 10. His closest compatriot is Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who occupies 25th place in the ranking with an average grade of 7.53 this season.

Despite standing out in European football, the Brazilian striker for Real Madrid has not yet earned his spot as the Brazilian national team, being on the bench in the team led by coach Tite in the qualifiers.

Best Players of the Season by WhoScored Algorithm:

1 – Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): 8.51

two – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 8.37

3 – Mohammed Salah (Liverpool): 8.07

4 – Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille): 8.03

5 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 8.00

6 – Michael Antonio (West Ham): 7.84

7 – Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 7.82

8 – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): 7.81

9 – Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): 7.72

10 – Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome): 7.71

