Aline, Dayane, Gui and Victor are on the farm; vote · TV news

Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Victor Pecoraro are on the fourth plot of A Fazenda 2021. The plots of the week were defined at dawn this Wednesday (13). Who do you want to stay on Record’s reality show? Vote in the poll at the end of this text.

Arcrebiano de Araújo began the formation of the berlin with the discovery of the powers of the lamp. After winning the Trial of Fire, the model was able to choose between the red and yellow scrolls. He opted for the lighter color and gave the darker color to Gui Araujo.

As soon as he opened his parchment, Bil discovered that he would be immune to swidden formation and could also immunize another fellow confinement. The model chose to protect Dynho Alves.

Next, Adriane Galisteu asked Rico Melquiades, the farmer, to make the indication for the first bench in the garden. The influencer aimed at Gui Araujo. “There is a very dirty game, a person who manipulates the game. He tried to make my friends against me. He tried to put me against my friends, but he couldn’t do it either,” explained the man from Alagoas.

“His opinion is equal to the sack of manure I collect from cows, I discard,” replied Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. After the head of headquarters vote, Bill opened the red power and found that his vote would have a weight of two.

In the headquarters vote, Aline was the most targeted, counting seven votes. The ex-panicat pulled Victor, a resident of the stall, to the risk zone. Dayane, on the other hand, won the fourth bench in the country after remaining in the left-hand game. Before ending the live edition, Galisteu asked the model to veto one of the farmers from the Prova do Fazendeiro, and the girl chose Gui.

Check out the votes of the night: