Aline, Dayane, Gui Araujo and Victor are nominated for the fourth Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo and Victor Pecoraro were nominated for the fourth Roça de The Farm 13. The vote, live, was held last Tuesday night (12).

Champion of the Trial of Fire, Bil Araújo went in search of the Powers of the Flame and kept Yellow for himself: “The owner of this power is immune and must immunize another pawn”.

Thus, the model guaranteed immunity for him and also freed his friend Dynho Alves from the votes.

As a farmer, Rico Melquiades appointed Gui Araujo straight to Roça: “He is the most manipulative of all”, he declared.

On the first bench in Roça, Gui Araujo revealed the Power of the Red Flame, given to him by Bil: “The vote of the owner of this power will have weight two”.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, the residents of Baia could not be voted.

After many justifications and bickering, Aline Mineiro received seven votes.

As the most voted person, the actress pulled Victor da Baia to the third bench in Roça.

That done, Victor started Resta One and saved Mileide. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Dayane Mello was outstanding in Resta Um and occupies fourth place in Roça.

As the fourth farmer, she vetoed Gui Araujo from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (13). Thus, the businessman is the first confirmed in Roça.

