Aline talks about the ‘death’ of Riscado and the rebirth of Campos: ‘He’s back to stay’

This Tuesday, when he turned 34, Aline, until then Riscado, threw a question to her more than 12 million followers on Instagram: “Aline Riscado died?”. It was a meme that was born two years ago and that even today yields some kind of joke on Twitter. In an exclusive interview with ELA, the model explains that the post was a “marketing plan” to announce her new artistic name: Aline Campos.

Aline Scratched’s new look. Ops, Aline Campos Photo: Disclosure

“I needed to use this meme to my advantage,” she says. “And it made all the sense in the world, because to be born a new Aline, Campos, Riscado had to ‘die’! I am very grateful to the name that has accompanied me in these more than 12 years of career since I joined TV. But the time has come. to know Aline connected to all her essence.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Aline says that she “can’t define this new cycle”. On the contrary. “Campos is open to change, learning and living one day at a time, with dedication and commitment! All this new Aline doesn’t want is to be put in a box. But I can guarantee that this new Aline is full of will to live, work , throws herself headlong into new projects, and when she throws herself headlong into her passions, she shines and transforms with her truth.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



In addition to the stage name, Aline changed the look. She left her long hair behind and adopted shorter strands to make her hair transition. “I’m loving myself even more with this release combo! Both the cut, the indentation in the straightening and the name change are being the transformation I’ve been vibrating for a while.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Kourtney Kardashian stopped the red carpet at amfAR’s benefit ball in New York this Wednesday in a little black Versace dress. A closer look reveals that the look is an old acquaintance of the fashion group and Brazilians. Last year, Bruna Marquezine used the play at Cannes Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP and Getty Images Kourtney and Kim Kardashian stole the show at amfAR’s ball Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Kim Kardashian: attentive to the cleavage. Kim’s llok, by the way, is a sexier version of the little black Versace Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Kourtney and Kim Kardashian: coordinated looks Photo: Michael loccisano / AFP Kourtney Kardashian: sexy from Versace Photo: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS Kim Kardashian, powerful from Versace Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP The power of Kim Kardashian Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Kim Kardashian: focus on cleavage Photo: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS Kim Kardashian’s beauty Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP The Kardashian Sisters Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP The mighty Kim Kardashian Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Kim makes an entry like few others Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Bruna Marquezine made the talk at Cannes with the sexy little black dress from Versace Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Chopard Bruna Marquezine at the Chopard party, during the Cannes Film Festival Photo: Antony Jones / Getty Images Another angle on Marquezine’s look Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Chopard The look was presented in September 2017, in Milan, on the body of Dutch top Doutzen Kroes Photo: Catwalking / Getty Images Nina Agdal, ex-girlfriend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, also wore the look Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

And she continues: “After setting everything straight so that everyone could receive this impactful information in the best way, I could make it happen. To be honest, my hair is giving me even more work. I’m learning to cope and understanding how it’s behaving, both without chemistry, and much shorter. I have a lot of hair, a lot! It has a life of its own without straightening, but I’m loving learning to tame this little being that I have rooted in my scalp.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo

And the scene happened again. This Monday, at the MET gala ball, Tom Brady didn’t “resist” and left his silly hand on the butt of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Ten years ago, the couple had moments like this at this event Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage Gisele and Tom Bardy: Silly Hand at the MET Ball Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images More from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for THR Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Look at the same scene at last year’s prom. The athlete couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on the supermodel’s butt Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images More from Tom and Gisele Photo: Evan Agostini / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP More from Tom and Gisele Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP In 2016, on the red carpet of the same event, identical scene, but with different looks Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly The couple always in love and unashamed to show their love on camera Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images For US Weekly Tom and Gisele at last year’s MET gala Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com In 2014, again at the MET ball, Tom’s silly hand on Gisele Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images Once again Tom couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on Gisele’s butt at the MET dance. The photo is from 2013 Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images At the 2011 MET ball. The scene happens often Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images The couple at the MET in 2010 Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images In 2009, another exchange of caresses between the couple on the red carpet at the MET ball Photo: ERIC THAYER / REUTERS

For four months without a progressive brush at the root, Aline says that she shapes the curls. “And I let it dry naturally and do a curling iron on the part that’s still smooth. It’s been nice this new discovery, but I’m going to love it so much when the transition is complete and I have my hair all curled.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The model ends: “Aline Campos is essentially true. Not that the Aline of the past wasn’t, but today I vibrate even more this awareness in me. It’s light and also shadow. She’s an apprentice and a teacher when she has the opportunity. Artist with soul, faithful, fair, professional and passionate about life. Aline Campos is back to stay, what I can guarantee is that Aline Riscado will remain in my memory and in my heart in the form of gratitude.”