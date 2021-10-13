Aline talks about the ‘death’ of Riscado and the rebirth of Campos: ‘He’s back to stay’

This Tuesday, when he turned 34, Aline, until then Riscado, threw a question to her more than 12 million followers on Instagram: “Aline Riscado died?”. It was a meme that was born two years ago and that even today yields some kind of joke on Twitter. In an exclusive interview with ELA, the model explains that the post was a “marketing plan” to announce her new artistic name: Aline Campos.
“I needed to use this meme to my advantage,” she says. “And it made all the sense in the world, because to be born a new Aline, Campos, Riscado had to ‘die’! I am very grateful to the name that has accompanied me in these more than 12 years of career since I joined TV. But the time has come. to know Aline connected to all her essence.”
Aline says that she “can’t define this new cycle”. On the contrary. “Campos is open to change, learning and living one day at a time, with dedication and commitment! All this new Aline doesn’t want is to be put in a box. But I can guarantee that this new Aline is full of will to live, work , throws herself headlong into new projects, and when she throws herself headlong into her passions, she shines and transforms with her truth.”
In addition to the stage name, Aline changed the look. She left her long hair behind and adopted shorter strands to make her hair transition. “I’m loving myself even more with this release combo! Both the cut, the indentation in the straightening and the name change are being the transformation I’ve been vibrating for a while.”
And she continues: “After setting everything straight so that everyone could receive this impactful information in the best way, I could make it happen. To be honest, my hair is giving me even more work. I’m learning to cope and understanding how it’s behaving, both without chemistry, and much shorter. I have a lot of hair, a lot! It has a life of its own without straightening, but I’m loving learning to tame this little being that I have rooted in my scalp.”
For four months without a progressive brush at the root, Aline says that she shapes the curls. “And I let it dry naturally and do a curling iron on the part that’s still smooth. It’s been nice this new discovery, but I’m going to love it so much when the transition is complete and I have my hair all curled.”
The model ends: “Aline Campos is essentially true. Not that the Aline of the past wasn’t, but today I vibrate even more this awareness in me. It’s light and also shadow. She’s an apprentice and a teacher when she has the opportunity. Artist with soul, faithful, fair, professional and passionate about life. Aline Campos is back to stay, what I can guarantee is that Aline Riscado will remain in my memory and in my heart in the form of gratitude.”