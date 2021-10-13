Ambipar (AMBP3) acquires waste management company

SAO PAULO – Ambipar (AMBP3) announced this Wednesday (13th) the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Environmental ESG, of the shareholding control of Brasil Coleta Gestão de Wastes. The value was not informed.

According to Ambipar, Brasil Coleta has operated for over 24 years in the waste management market, specializing in the capture, recovery and sale of Industrial Waste and Recyclable Materials, including reverse logistics.

According to the statement, its industrial plants are located in the states of São Paulo and Amazonas, being designed for the processing of large volumes, which enables “a substantial reduction in logistical and operating costs”.

Additionally, the statement said, Brasil Coleta has now become Ambipar Environmental Brasil Coleta Post Industrial Waste Repurposing S/A.

“From this investment, Brasil Coleta has access to waste on a national scale and is part of the verticalized waste recovery chain,” added Ambipar.

Finally, Ambipar stated that the acquisition will not be submitted for approval by its shareholders, as it was carried out through its privately-held subsidiary; and the price paid for the acquisition does not exceed one and a half times the highest of the three amounts provided for in article 256, II of Law 6,404/76.

Ambipar interrupts IPO

Last week, Ambipar said it had interrupted the initial public offering of shares (IPO) process of its subsidiary Environmental ESG Participações.

According to the company, the cancellation was due to “unfavorable conditions in the financial and capital markets”.

