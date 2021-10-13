AMD celebrates 5 years of the Ryzen lineup by confirming DDR5 on Zen 4 processors

PCI Express 5.0 should not arrive until the end of 2022

In an interview about the 5 years of the Ryzen CPUs announcement, AMD Director of Technical Marketing Robert Hallcock, confirmed that the series Ryzen 7000, socket AM5, will support the new DDR5-4800 memories, but PCI Express should only be in the next generation.

THE AMD celebrates today (12) 5 years of the first announcements about the AMD Ryzen 1000 processors, with Zen microarchitecture that revolutionized the home CPU market by offering the first home processor with 8 cores and 16 threads and leading Intel to finally break the quadcore barrier in the input and intermediate segments.

The first domestic processors from Ryzen 1000 series just started to reach the market in 2017, bringing the segments Ryzen 3, input, Ryzen 5 intermediate and Ryzen 7, top of the line, and for the first time home desktops with Input CPUs had access to 4-core and 4-thread CPUs, while the following already had configurations respectively of 6C/12T and 8C/16T, forcing Intel to start offering counting largest number of cores and threads in your home processors.

Credits: Google Finance



The Ryzen series arrives represented a boom in the company’s shares that soared from 2017 onwards, but the competitive R&D departments, as AMD finally presented a product that brought more than just competitive prices, but enough performance to debunk most of Intel’s lineup.

Just 3 years after its release, the AMD’s Ryzen series already occupied a much more comfortable market position, dominating the mainstream segments and enthusiasts, and moving even the laptop and high performance computing CPU segments. With the arrival of the Ryzen 4000 models for laptops, AMD almost immediately dominated the market for laptops with not only faster processors, but also mainly more thermally efficient.

Credits: AMD

even the newer models of mobile processors from Intel suffer from thermal throttle, principally by the boost system, that by offering performance gains in intense tasks, also cause stutterings as these systems often overlook the limited thermal design of laptops. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 4000 and Ryzen 5000 furniture, Besides more powerful and with higher core count, manage to deliver more stable frequencies ensuring that operating temperature is a little further from the 100 °C limit, which is not the case with most competitive mobile CPUs.



The extremely intense competition that AMD has been presenting since 2016 has been crucial factor in the development of new technologies, and just now in 2022 the Intel seems confident of a product to the point of publicly asserting ready to regain market leadership with Alder Lake-S 12 processorsThe generation.

AMD CPU Family codename Processor Process Cores/Threads Processors (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (3D Zen) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2021 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 4.0 2021 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0? 2023

The Ryzen 6000 series will be the second Zen family microarchitecture refresh. While the 2018 Zen+ brought few improvements and a reduction in lithography of the processors of 14nm to 12nm, a Zen 3D presents only a few 7nm manufacturing process optimizations and an estimated 15% gain in games.

already the Ryzen 7000 series, which is also scheduled for 2021, presents much more significant changes with the new AM5 socket and nodules in 5nm. In an interview about the 5 years of the Ryzen CPUs announcement, the AMD Director of Technical Marketing Robert Hallcock, confirmed that processors Ryzen 7000 will support new DDR5-4800 memories. This represents the Ryzen processors’ first socket change since its launch, but only in 2023 should introduce PCI Express 5.0 bus support.

This should give Intel at least a year of advantage in offering new technologies, but it is certain that the competition presented by AMD since 2017 is the main fuel for all the leaps in recent technologies in the processor market.

Source: WCcftech