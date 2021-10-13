AMD confirms that current coolers will be compatible with socket AM5

Company has also confirmed support for DDR5 and PCIe

A little hard to escape the cliché “It’s our birthday, but you’re the one who gets the gift!” in these 5 years of Ryzen processors. THE OMG has already confirmed support for 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memory technologies for Ryzen 7000. Besides, whoever changes platforms won’t have to worry about buying a new cooler.

Robert Hallock, director of technical marketing, said at the line’s 5th birthday “party” Ryzen that socket AM4 coolers will be compatible with the next generation of processors, who will use the AM5 socket

The new family of Ryzen CPUs will have lithograph of 5nm and, according to leaks, the OMG will use the system LGA in New socket, the same used by its rival Intel, with the pins on the motherboard. the possible LGA 1718 of AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” will have 1,718 contacts, a 29% increase over current socket AM4.

New AMD processors: what is known so far?



– Continues after advertising –

THE OMG will cast two lines of Ryzen in 2022: the Ryzen 6000 APU, nicknamed “Rembrandt“, processors which are based on Zen architecture 3+ (practically an upgrade of the Ryzen 5000) with 3D cache and the family of Ryzen 7000 processors in Zen4 architecture (codename Raphael).

If the leaks of the leaker Greymon55 on the APU Ryzen 6000 are already in mass production are true, the Ryzen of Zen Architecture 3+ may arrive even before 2022. These will be the first Ryzen with RDNA 2.

The mainstream line for desktops Zen 4 CPUs should be released in 2022 with integrated graphics, just like Intel already does. You AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” will have iGPU based on RDNA 2 and AM5 socket. THE OMG confirmed that they will have support for 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories, going head-to-head with its rival Intel, which will bring the same technologies in its CPUs Alder Lake later this year.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PC Gamer