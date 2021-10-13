AMD Radeon RX 6600 in action! We play with the cheapest RDNA 2

Card arrives to cope with RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 for 1080p/Ultra

AMD Radeon RX 6600 is official and now we can show you its performance! In addition to our complete analysis, which is available for those who want to check this link, in this post we’ll show you your performance in practice, playing different games and using different technologies.

The RX 6600 is a re-sizing of the RDNA 2, with slight cutoffs compared to the RX 6600 XT in Compute Units and other configurations such as frequencies. Our focus will be 1080p gameplay, using heavy games and trying technologies like Ray Tracing and FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Our test bench includes:

– AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – review link – purchase link

– 2x8GB Kingston Fury Renegade @5333MHz (configured at 3200MHz) CL20 – purchase link

– Gigabyte X570S Aero G

– Cooler Master MWE 850W power supply – purchase link

– Open bench

In this gameplay we play:



00:00 – Introduction

01:17 – Used bench

03:03 – Far Cry 6

07:03 – Battlefield 2042

09:15 – New World

11:18 – Rainbow Six Siege

13:08 – Fortnite

15:35 – Test with recording

15:51 – Resident Evil Village

19:21 – Watch Dogs Legion

20:52 – Impressions

