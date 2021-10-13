Angelica updates her father’s health status after he suffers a stroke

After her father, Francisco Ksyvicks, suffered a stroke last Saturday (9), the presenter Angelica has been updating his health status for his fans.

Angelica updated fans on her father’s health status, and has been hospitalized ever since. The presenter posted the medical bulletin with the information in her stories.

“Mr. Francisco Ksyvicks, 82 years old, had extensive ischemic stroke secondary to left middle cerebral artery occlusion. He was treated with intravenous thrombolytic medication and then with mechanical thrombectomy. At the moment, he is stable, in continuity of treatment in the Neuro-Intensive Unit of this hospital”, the official statement said.

As soon as the fact became public, Angelica thanked all the positive energy and is rooting for him to recover soon.

“Since Saturday we have been experiencing moments of anguish with the health of my Father who suffered a stroke, but we have faith in every little gesture, I THANK YOU for all the positive energy for my beloved father. For all the prayers that are making all the difference in our lives and minimizing suffering… I believe! He’s fighting and he’s going to win,” wrote Luciano Huck’s wife.

