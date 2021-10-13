Angelica’s father suffered a stroke; understand the causes and how to prevent the disease – 10/12/2021

Angelica’s father, Francisco Ksyvicks, better known as Chico, suffered a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) last Saturday (9). The situation was commented by the presenter’s husband, Luciano Huck, during the last “Domingão”. Since then, he Follow hospitalized.

On Instagram, in addition to thanking friends and fans for their prayers, Angelica also stated that her father is “fighting”. “Since Saturday we have been experiencing moments of anguish with the health of my father who suffered a stroke, but we have faith in every small gesture”.

What is a stroke?

The stroke (cerebrovascular accident), in general, is the death of cells in the brain, which happens by the interruption of blood flow in the organ. This lack of blood circulation can occur in two ways:

hemorrhagic stroke: when a blood vessel or artery ruptures, causing blood to leak into the area and disrupting proper blood flow.

ischemic stroke: can happen when there is a blockage of a blood vessel, due to the accumulation of fatty plaques on its walls. Or when a clot migrates into a blood vessel in the brain and limits blood flow, which “kills” cells that do not receive nutrition.

Symptoms

Symptoms are the same for men and women. Sudden motor changes, such as muscle weakness, incoordination or inability to move a part of the body—usually an arm and leg on one side of the body—and numbness in the face, arm, or leg are among the most striking signs of the disease.

The patient may still have difficulty speaking, conversing slowly and confusedly. Sensory changes such as blindness, changes in levels of consciousness, drowsiness and mental confusion also appear. Complaints of sudden headache, increased intracranial pressure and nausea and vomiting are also registered.

Causes and risk factors

There are modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, drug use, obesity, physical inactivity and stress. But there are causes that we have no control over, such as age (the problem is more common in the elderly) and gender (the disease affects more men).

In addition, genetic factors increase the risk of stroke, and in this case it is important to be alert to both a family history of stroke and other diseases that increase the chances of stroke, for example, the aforementioned diabetes and hypertension.

Treatments

As soon as the stroke occurs, it is necessary to rush to the hospital. “Time is essential, the faster the service, agility and efficiency in the admission and execution of exams, the more brains we can save and protect”, said Fabiano noisy, neurosurgeon of the ICC (Institute of Brain and Vertebral Column) of Gramado (RS).

In case of ischemic stroke, it is important to return the blood flow to the affected region, trying to save more and more brain tissue. If the blood vessel is clogged with a clot, it may also be indicated to have a thrombectomy, when the doctor is able to aspirate this clot and free the blood flow.

In hemorrhagic cases it may be necessary to undergo surgery decompression, which is when the skullcap is temporarily removed to let the brain expand and not harm the patient.

After initial care, patients need to be individually assessed to find out which areas of the body were affected and find the best paths for rehabilitation.

How to avoid

The best way to avoid a stroke is to avoid modifiable risk factors. “But you can still have a stroke. However, it is important to make it clear that in about 80% of cases the person could have done something to change the outcome. You need to do physical activity, control your weight, abdominal fat and pressure blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, do not abuse alcohol, avoid stress, do not smoke and do medical follow-up”, says Letícia Januzi, vascular neurologist at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Alagoas.

*With published reporting information “All About Stroke”.