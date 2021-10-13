Angelina Jolie is caught again with first ex-husband and suspicion of revival increases – Monet

+



Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller (Photo: Getty)

Even the famous can have that ‘remember’ or the good old ‘relapse’, as the older people say. If it worked for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, why couldn’t it be a good one for other celebrities, right? The youngest ex-couple who are apparently getting closer are Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, who were spotted together over dinner in Beverly Hills.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller in a Hackers scene (1995) (Photo: Reproduction)

The 46-year-old ‘Malévola’ actress and 48-year-old ‘Elementary’ actor have rekindled rumors of a possible romantic reconciliation – as the two never stopped being friends – after being spotted returning home after an affair. meeting on Monday night. In photos taken by The Daily Mail (check the photos by clicking here), Angelina and Jonny were seen wearing masks as they left the restaurant.

Angelina then sat in the passenger seat while Jonny sat in the driver’s seat before they left together. The former couple’s reunion came a few months after Angelina was spotted visiting Jonny’s New York apartment with her 17-year-old son Pax. A few days earlier, the star was spotted entering the same place, alone, with a bottle of wine.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina and Jonny were married in March 1996, after meeting on the set of the 1995 movie ‘Hackers’. They later separated in September 1997 and filed for divorce two years later.

Angelina and Jonny’s dinner Monday night comes several weeks after rumors point to a possible relationship. Jolie also had a possible relationship with pop star The Weeknd touted by the press and fans after the two were seen together at some events.

Despite ending 24 years ago, Jolie and the ‘Trainspotting’ star have maintained a certain closeness. A few years after the separation, the actress even gave an interview regretting the early termination of their marriage. She stated in a statement to the Calgary Sun newspaper: “Jonny and I never fight and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be your wife. I really wanted to commit.”

Since their split, the two have been involved in a series of serious relationships, but today they are apparently free and unencumbered. Miller was married for ten years to actress Michele Hicks, star of ‘Law & Order’, until they split in 2018. Jolie was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton between 2000 and 2003, and later to Brad Pitt, with whom she had six children, between 2006 and 2016, and with whom he is having a long battle in the courts.

Next, the trailer for ‘Hackers’, the Cupid movie that united the two Hollywood stars who are currently threatening revival.