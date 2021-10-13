Anitta releases ‘Faking Love’ with Sawettie on the 14th and we anticipate the cover

Anitta announced today that her next international partnership is with Saweetie, in the song “Faking Love”, which will be released on digital platforms this Thursday (14), at 9 pm (GMT).

It’s the UOL had early access to the cover of the single, which has costumes also present in the song’s video, as the singer anticipated on her social networks.

Cover of the single ‘Faking Love’ Image: Disclosure

Saweetie is well known for her hit “Best Friend” with Doja Cat, and is in the same scene as several hot female artists in the United States such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo. The American rapper had already posed with the Brazilian backstage at the MET ball in New York, In September.

The single, entirely in English, also won a video, with a premiere scheduled for the 15th, Friday. The singer has already said that she will have choreography with very pop and modern characteristics. Anitta has been posting behind-the-scenes footage of a new clip on her social networks for a few days now.

Anitta and Saweetie selfie backstage at the MET Gala in New York in September Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta’s new single is part of the album “Girl From Rio”, aimed at the international market and which should be released later this year.

Among other heavyweight grinning partnerships on the record, Anitta also has the remix of “Girl From Rio” with rapper Da Baby and the song “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and Myke Towers.