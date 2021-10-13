Anitta’s partnership on ‘Faking Love’ is revealed

Anitta urged her fans in recent days to find out who’s with her in her new international bet, called ‘faking love‘. The “girl from rio” released a mysterious teaser in which the photo beside her new co-worker was covered by a layer of ice.

This Tuesday (12), the Brazilian used her social networks to announce that the song is a collaboration with the American rapper Saweetie, known for her megahit “best friend (feat. Doja Cat).

“Yes Yes. You were right if you said Saweetie! She is the badass boss bitch who is joining me on my next single,” wrote Anitta on Twitter. The singer also confirmed that her song will be released this Thursday (14)

At the last MET Gala, Anitta and Saweetie met and took pictures together in the event’s bathroom mirror. The images went viral on social networks, with people changing their location to iconic places in Brazilian cities.

> Photo of Anitta and Saweetie in the bathroom of the MET Gala turns meme

Check out more details about ‘Faking Love’:

choreography

An excerpt of the choreography of the new song was shown on Instagram.

Anitta rehearsing the choreography for her next video. 👀 pic.twitter.com/l7NCYhb4aP — Central Anitta (@centralanittabr) October 6, 2021

sonority

Anitta told Billboard magazine that the single “It’s funk in English, with a Latin flavor in the melody”. The expectation of your audience is great for this moment of funk in English. It’s what fans have been asking for for a long time, as she turned to reggaeton, trap and even bossa nova.

Kardashians Makeup Artist

The Brazilian had Ariel, makeup artist for the Kardashians, behind the scenes of this clip. She showed that she was with him on August 30th – probable date of recording the clip, in the United States.

Context

“Faking Love” succeeds “Girl From Rio”, which placed Anitta on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and on the VMA break. This is the singer’s first release after deciding to remake her new album.

It was ready since the beginning of last year and had its release postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was even announced for October, but in September Anitta revealed the change of plans: