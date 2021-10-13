Apple to reduce iPhone 13 production in 2021 due to chip shortages

CALIFORNIA — Apple is expected to reduce iPhone 13 production in 2021, estimated at 10 million units, due to a prolonged shortage of chips, according to people interviewed by Bloomberg. Big tech expected to produce 90 million smartphones in the last quarter of the year.

According to information given to manufacturing partners, the quantity will be smaller due to problems in the sufficient delivery of components by suppliers Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc., among other distributors.

Apple is one of the world’s biggest chip buyers and often sets the tone for the electronics supply chain every year.

However, despite the strong purchasing power, big tech is currently dealing with the same disruptions that have already wreaked havoc in several industrial sectors around the world. Leading chip makers have warned that demand will continue to outstrip supply over the next year, and could even reach 2023.





Sought by Bloomberg, Apple and Texas Instruments Inc. declined to comment. Broadcom did not respond to the vehicle’s demand until the report closed.

General lack of semiconductors

The semiconductor shortage has already affected Apple’s ability to ship new models to customers. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max entered the market in September, but orders will not be delivered for another month.

The time that new devices appear as “currently unavailable” in some of the company’s retail stores. Apple’s shipping partners also face similar shipping delays.

Orders are currently scheduled to be delivered in mid-November, which would give big tech the ability to deliver the new iPhones in time for the Christmas season.

The fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be the best in sales for Apple to date, with expected revenue of $120 billion. That’s 7% growth from 2020, and more money the company has made in the year for more than a decade.

In addition to the difficulty of making the company’s flagship iPhone, Apple also faces problems bringing the Apple Watch Series 7 and other branded products to the shelves due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Chain reaction

Broadcom distributor, as it does not have its own factories, depends on manufacturing by third-party companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). Texas Instruments, despite producing some chips, also depends on external manufacturing.

Apple is a customer of TSMC, the Chinese company’s largest. Big tech still depends on the company to produce A-series processors, which are currently under threat of shortages.

Other factors pushing the semiconductor distribution crisis are China’s protracted energy crisis, which is another headache for Apple.