Aspirin use to prevent heart attacks should be greatly reduced, say US doctors

Doctors should no longer initiate the daily use of low-dose aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) for most people at high risk for heart disease, notes an initial set of guidelines from a US panel of experts. The proposed recommendation is based on evidence that the risk of serious side effects outweighs the benefits of the strategy that was once considered an incredibly cheap weapon in the fight against heart disease.

The US panel also plans to back down from its 2016 guidance on prescribing infant aspirin for the prevention of colorectal cancer, a recommendation that was groundbreaking at the time. Professionals question the benefits for cancer and say that more research is needed.

The US Preventive Health Task Force’s recommendation on the use of low-dose or infant aspirin would apply to people under age 60 who are at high risk for heart disease, for whom a daily regimen of the mild pain reliever may have been rather a tool to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. The proposed guidelines would not apply to those who are already taking aspirin or who have already had a heart attack.

The US task force also seeks to discourage anyone aged 60 and over from starting a low-dose aspirin regimen, citing concerns about the increased age-related risk of potentially fatal bleeds. Earlier, the panel had recommended that people in their 60s who are at high risk for cardiovascular disease consult their doctors to make the decision. A low dose ranges from 81 to 100 milligrams.

The task force’s proposals follow years of policy changes from several major medical organizations and federal agencies, some of which have already recommended limiting the use of low-dose aspirin as a preventive tool against heart disease and stroke. The drug inhibits the formation of blood clots that can clog arteries, but studies have raised concerns that its regular use increases the risk of bleeding, especially in the digestive tract and brain, chances that increase with age.

“There is no longer a general statement that everyone who is at increased risk for heart disease, even if they have never had a heart attack, should start taking aspirin. We need to be smarter about combining primary prevention with the people who will benefit most and have the least risk of harm,” said University of Hawaii task force member and research director for family medicine and community health, Chien-Wen Tseng.

Aspirin Risks and Benefits

Research shows that the increased risk for bleeding occurs relatively quickly after regular aspirin use is started.

Those already using baby aspirin should speak to their physician.

“We don’t recommend that anyone stop without talking to a clinician, and definitely don’t stop if they’ve already had a heart attack or stroke,” added the doctor.

The task force includes 16 experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine who periodically evaluate screening tests and preventive treatments. Members are chosen by the director of the US Federal Agency for Health Research and Quality, but the group is independent and its recommendations often help shape medical practice in the country.

The guidelines, which are not yet final, could affect tens of millions of adults who are at high risk for heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the country even in the Covid-19 era. The panel will accept public comments on its recommendations until November 8, and its initial guidelines are generally adopted some time after this period ends.

Two years ago, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association unified their recommendations to say that aspirin should be prescribed very selectively to people aged 40 to 70 who have never had a heart attack or stroke. On aspirin, organizations said “generally no, sometimes yes” regarding its use for primary prevention. The guidance differs from the task force’s initial new guideline, which suggests a full cut for those over 60 years of age.

“When we looked at the literature, most suggested that the balance is not favorable for most people, there was more bleeding than prevented heart attacks. And this is not a nose bleed, it could be a brain bleed,” said one of the authors of the medical groups’ guidelines, Amit Khera.

And yet in 2014, a review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, concluded that aspirin shouldn’t be used for primary prevention — such as to prevent a first heart attack or stroke — and recognized its risks.

The task force, which previously made a universal recommendation for high-risk adults in their 50s to take baby aspirin if their chances of a side effect were low, now proposes that high-risk adults in their 40s and 50s talk to their doctors and make an individual decision about starting the daily drug regimen.

The panel defined a “high risk” as someone who has a 10% or greater chance of developing a cardiovascular problem in the next ten years, according to the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association calculators used to estimate risk.

When the task force issued its latest set of recommendations in 2016, endorsing the widespread use of aspirin for primary prevention in high-risk people and saying the benefits outweighed the risks, some critics claimed the panel was making a mistake. Cleveland Clinic chief of cardiology Steven Nissen said at the time that he was concerned that increasing aspirin use could result in more harm than good. Gastroenterologists feared that patients taking aspirin would not be screened for colon cancer.

Use for disease prevention

The first large national clinical trial to conclude that aspirin reduces the risk of heart attack included only male doctors, and it was stopped early, after five years, because the benefits were dramatic and appeared to far outweigh the risks. But that was in 1988, and medical practice has evolved since then, said American Heart Association President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones.

With people now better able to control risk factors like high blood pressure, and using new drugs to control cholesterol levels, “there’s less room for aspirin to make a difference,” said Loyd-Jones. But, he adds, “there is still a risk of bleeding.”

Studies have also indicated that while aspirin use by people who have never had a heart attack or stroke reduces the risk for these events, it does not reduce the number of deaths from heart disease or other causes.

The task force’s initial report also questioned another use of aspirin, in relation to reducing the risk of colorectal cancer, a leading cause of cancer death in the United States and which is on the rise among young adults for reasons that have not yet are clear.

Reversing its five-year stance on using aspirin to help prevent colorectal cancer, the report points to new data from a randomized controlled trial called “Aspirin in reducing events in the elderly.” In that study, aspirin use was associated with nearly twice as many deaths from colorectal cancer after nearly five years of follow-up.

Some experts have not given up on aspirin’s promise, saying there is still “compelling evidence” for its role in cancer prevention.

Director of cancer epidemiology at the Mass General Cancer Center, Andrew Chan said randomized clinical trials show that aspirin inhibits the growth of polyps in the colon and reduces the chances of them becoming cancerous.

“This again highlights that we need to think about personalizing who we give aspirin to and forgetting about a solution that works for everyone,” Chan said.