Astra reveals what made rocket fly “sideways” and marks next launch

On August 28, startup Astra made its third launch attempt with its Launch Vehicle 0006 rocket. However, the vehicle presented some anomalies that made it take off “sideways”, ending the flight early. Now, the company says it has identified the reason for this failure and, after some design changes, is ready for a new launch attempt, scheduled for October 27th.

The first attempt took place in March 2020, during a competition, but the rocket did not go up in time to meet the deadline. Weeks later, the vehicle exploded on the platform before it was launched. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the company carried out three more launch attempts, in which, although the rockets took off, only the first one reached space.

Reviewing flight data and video, two things are very clear – 1) An engine shut down right after launch 2) Everything that happened next made me incredibly proud of our team. Space may be hard, but like this rocket, we are not giving up. #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/2g3n812EaW — Chris Kemp (@Kemp) August 29, 2021

The most recent launch, in August of this year, soon attracted attention with the strange movements of the rocket, and now Astra reveals the reason for the failure. As soon as it took off, it slid and spun on its side because one of its engines had shut down too soon. The vehicle then climbed for a few seconds and managed to reach an altitude of 49 km before launch was completed — all of which lasted about two minutes.

According to Astra, a leak in the rocket’s propellant caused one of the vehicle’s five engines to shut down too soon. The company has made some changes to the rocket so that this problem does not recur on the next attempt. “The two-and-a-half-minute flight data provided valuable information that we’ve incorporated into LV0007 and future launch vehicles,” explained Chris Kemp, founder and CEO of the startup.

Astra’s next launch will be the revamped vehicle LV0007 from Kodiak, Alaska, and will carry a test payload as part of the Space Test Program, responsible for monitoring experimental launches for the US Department of Defense. The first window for the flight is scheduled for the 27th and 31st of October. In case something goes wrong, the next window will be from November 5th to 12th.

