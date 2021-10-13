AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Deaths and Severe Cases of Covid-19, According to Pharmacist

(Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg)

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday (11) that it had obtained positive results in phase three tests of a new drug cocktail, a combination of long-acting antibodies (LAAB, its acronym in English), in the treatment against Covid- 19. The drug was named AZD7442.

According to the company, there was a “statistically significant” reduction in severe cases or deaths in out-of-hospitalized patients who used the drug compared to those who used placebo.

In the global announcement of the results, the drugmaker detailed that a total of 90% of participants enrolled in the trials were from populations at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19, including those with comorbidities such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, lung disease, among others.

“The trial achieved the primary endpoint, with a 600 milligram (mg) dose of AZD7442 given by intramuscular (IM) injection, reducing the risk of developing severe Covid-19 or death (from any cause) by 50% compared to placebo in outpatients with symptoms of seven days or less”.

The trial recorded few adverse events in the patients’ arm. There were 18 occurrences among 407 who took AZD7442 and 37 in the placebo arm, out of a total of 415. LAAB was generally well tolerated in the trial, the company emphasized.

According to the statement, the trial was randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single 600 mg intra-muscular dose of AZD7442 compared to a placebo.

The trial was conducted in 96 locations, such as Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States of America (USA). In all, it involved 903 participants, including those who received the drug and the placebo.

Participants were adults 18 years of age and older who were not hospitalized and had had Covid-19 in mild to moderate and symptomatic forms for seven days or less. Approximately 13% of participants were 65 years of age or older.

AstraZeneca is the company that produces the vaccine of the same name, manufactured in partnership with the University of Oxford, and produced in Brazil in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. It has been one of the most used immunizers in the national vaccination campaign.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceuticals at AstraZeneca, highlighted the relevance of the results obtained.

“These important results for AZD7442, our long-acting antibody combination, add to the growing body of evidence for the use of this therapy in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19. Early intervention with our antibody can significantly reduce progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months.”

The full results of the clinical trial will now be submitted for publication in a medical journal for review by other scientists. AstraZeneca said it will also discuss the data with health authorities.

On October 5, 2021, the company announced that it had submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil, for authorization of the emergency use of AZD7442 in the prophylaxis of Covid-19.

