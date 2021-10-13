Astronomers discover rare signal coming from the center of the Milky Way but don’t know what it is

Astronomers working on the Australian radio telescope ASKAP have discovered a rare signal coming from the center of the Milky Way, but the radio waves do not correspond to any known source.

An international team of scientists studied the sky with the ASKAP radio interferometer in Australia for two years, looking for new celestial bodies, according to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal.

In the center of our galaxy, researchers have discovered the ASKAP object J173608.2-321635, named after its coordinates.

“This object is unique because at first it was invisible, then it became bright, then it disappeared and then it appeared again. Such behavior is extraordinary,” said study leader Tara Murphy.

The new source found has high polarization: the radio wave signal has oscillated in one direction, but this direction has changed over time.

“The object’s brightness also changed drastically about 100 times, and the signal turned on and off, probably at random. We’ve never seen anything like it,” the scientists reveal.

“At first, we believed it to be a pulsar – a dense type of spinning dead star or a star emitting strong solar flares. But the signals from this new source do not match what we expect from these celestial bodies,” said first author of the article, Ziteng Wang .

Until now, scientists have not been able to explain the origin of the signal, conditionally calling it a transient radio source.