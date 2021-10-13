At 43, Samara Felippo does a daring lingerie rehearsal and teaches self-esteem: “Have you looked at yourself today?”

Actress showed all the curves of the body and collected praise from followers; see photos!

Beauty spanking alert! Samara Felippo crashed social media last Monday night (11) by sharing her new sexy shoot.

She posed all powerful making faces and mouths while showing off the lingerie curves and left the envious speechless. In the post’s caption, the muse made a deep reflection.

“Have you looked at yourself today?”, she asked in the caption of the publication. It didn’t take long for the actress to get a shower of likes in the image comments. “Very wonderful”, stated one. “I can’t do this rehearsal”, joked another.

Recently, Samara unburdened herself on social media and had a bold attitude. Is that she used an engagement strategy to send an important message to her followers…

Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samara Felippo (@sfelippo)

NEW SPRING

Samara Felippo he drew sighs at the beginning of the night of this last Wednesday (06), when he appeared exuding beauty and good shape in a sequence of daring photos.

Celebrating 43 years of life, the actress dispensed with the underside of her clothes and appeared wearing a blouse on the outside with white panties and sporting shapely legs.