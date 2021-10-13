At her father’s request, the student is flogged at school for ‘having drunk alcohol’

A teenage student was recently whipped by teachers in front of her father after he asked the school board for punishment in Kwara (Nigeria) where his daughter studies because he would have seen the young woman drinking alcohol.

A video of the punishment went viral on social media. In him, teachers beat the student kneeling in the courtyard of the Islamic school with sticks. In some parts of Nigeria, sharia, an Islamic law that, among other things, mandates the physical punishment of those who consume alcohol, still apply.

At her father’s request, the student is flogged in a Nigerian school for ‘having drunk alcohol’. Photo: Reproduction

The execution of the punishment was accompanied by other students from the school.

The aggression was so violent that the student’s hijab (mandatory Islamic veil in the region) fell off. The student’s father told the BBC that had approved of the flogging after getting upset when he saw a video of his daughter allegedly drinking alcohol. The girl was reportedly caught consuming the drink at a birthday party with three other male and female students, which they denied.

A second video was shared online, showing another teenager also being punished in connection with the same incident..

The local government said it would investigate the episode. Below, the video (STRONG IMAGES):

Girl is brutally whipped by teachers in front of her father at Islamic school in Nigeria – after her parent REQUESTED the beating because she had been caught drinking alcohol A girl kneeling while she is beaten by four men with sticks pic.twitter.com/dyQgpE6ZhW — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) October 11, 2021

The direction of school defended itself by claiming to have acted with the father’s approval. and according to sharia.