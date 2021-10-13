At this point, every earnings season is dangerous.

Opportunities of the day Vitreo will open a PENSION in your child’s name The Children’s Day gift you’ve probably already given. How about now giving the gift of a lifetime, to seek a more promising future for the one you love the most? We will deposit R$100 into a Vitreo account in the name of the child or teenager you wish to give. This is a special promotion for Children’s Week, which can go off the air at any time. >> I want to know more Oil soars in the midst of energy crisis Commodity price opens up an excellent profit opportunity for those who know how to take advantage of it. See how to invest through the Vitreo Petróleo fund. [QUERO INVESTIR]

Good morning guys!

Outside, on a less liquid day due to the Hong Kong holiday, Asian stocks had a mixed Wednesday, after a Tuesday (12) of ups and downs on Wall Street, which ended the day with the majority of falling indices, while cautious investors wait for US inflation data and the start of earnings season for the S&P 500 companies, both scheduled for today.

The big question is the level of economic activity and inflation in the last quarter of 2021, as we try to discover the degree of normalization of the economy in a post-pandemic reality.

Europe has a mixed morning as well, but predominantly on the positive, accompanied by a rally in American futures.

To see…

What prevents gasoline from reaching R$7 per liter?

There is a catch-up for us on the Brazilian stock exchange, after a Tuesday (12) in which the Brazilian ADRs registered a fall, in the middle of the return of the national holiday and in parallel with the expiration of the futures index, this afternoon.

The movement takes place amid the possibility of the Chamber to vote on the bill that deals with ICMS on fuels.

On this last point, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), wants to change the basis for calculating the price of fuel, seeking to lower the price of gasoline by up to 8%, alcohol by 7% and diesel prices by 3.7%.

The idea is to consider the average fuel prices over the past two years, with each state being able to apply its ICMS rate on this average price.

The latest announcements of price increases by Petrobras, diesel, gas and gasoline, were seen as positive by the market (0.3 percentage point in October inflation), which demands independence from the company – political interference could harm performance. only from the shares of the state-owned company, but from the entire Ibovespa, as it is a systemic factor.

It’s American Inflation Day

Today we are counting on the delivery of the September US Consumer Price Index (CPI).

With greater transparency about the beginning of “tapering” (reduction in the level of purchase of bonds by the US central bank), the concern about inflation seems more moderate than in the past.

Oil and other energy prices have risen along with the costs of other commodities.

Meanwhile, the scarcity of semiconductors has reduced the output of many high-value industrial goods, reducing supply.

The expectation is for the maintenance of the headline and core inflation rate. Falling real wages is the experience of most large economies at the moment.

We should have an inflation of +5.3% year on year.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 4%.

What we want? Profits! When we want to? Now!

The third-quarter corporate earnings season will give Wall Street a clearer picture of how companies fared in recent months amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, also shed some light on how companies expect the rest of the year. .

S&P 500 companies are expected to post 27.6% annual earnings growth in the July-September quarter, down from the 28.1% growth estimated by analysts in July.

Wednesday (13) inaugurates this movement with major banks, such as JPMorgan. If we start to see earnings expectations frustrated, S&P multiples could contract, a move also signaled by higher rates and a stronger dollar.

A sharper deceleration is already starting to be projected.

For example, amid rising oil prices and bottlenecks in supply chains, the IMF cut its GDP forecast for this year from 7% to 6%, which could affect global growth.

Apparently, higher labor and raw material costs, supply chain issues and increased demand are the main risks.

Preparing for this more uncertain environment, the market has already started to review earnings expectations for the next six months.

Write it down!

In Europe, we started the day with August industrial production, which came in marginally better than expected, despite representing a 1.6% drop month-on-month.

Chinese exports in September did not slow down as expected – instead they accelerated. At the same time, credit data frustrated market expectations.

At night, over there, we will have the inflation of the Asian giant, as well as the US during today’s trading session. The agenda is empty in Brazil and we must follow international developments on our return from the holiday.

What changes in my life?

Gasoline prices in Europe hit new highs last week amid rapidly rising demand as economies reopened.

After years of little investment in the traditional energy matrix, the energy deficit will not be easily resolved.

To make matters worse, stocks are low and the outlook for shortages in the event of a cold winter has intensified, putting pressure on government stocks and bonds early last week.

In the last few days, however, there has been relief. President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia could increase supplies to Europe, which has adjusted gas prices in recent days. Although positive, we will hardly be able to see a structural solution to the problem in the short term.

But while investors should brace for more volatility as scarcity develops, we don’t see stagflation ahead.

To illustrate, the International Energy Agency has stated that investment in clean energy needs to triple over the next decade to avoid extreme energy market volatility.

Stagflation in Europe is already being discussed, although it is still unlikely, amid post-pandemic normalization and rising energy prices.

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann