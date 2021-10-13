Athletico lineup: club travels with almost full strength for the duel with Chapecoense | athletico-pr

Athletico’s coach, Alberto Valentim, has maximum strength for the duel with Chapecoense, at 7pm this Wednesday, at Arena Condá, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Abner returns after having embezzled the team in the defeat to Bahia. In addition, names such as Terans and Nikão are among the 23 summoned.
A probable Athletico has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Richard, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Terans, Nikão and Bissoli.
- Left-back Abner – out of the last game due to muscular discomfort – has recovered and is now back in the starting lineup. Nicolas, starting the last game, is out for muscle pain.
- In addition, coach Alberto Valentim should promote a change in the middle, with Léo Cittadini replacing Erick – the 26 shirt had played five of the last six games.
- Defender Lucas Halter (injury to left foot) and forward Matheus Babi (injury to knee) are still recovering. Halter has been out since May. And Babi, since July. They only come back in 2022.
- No player is suspended. The hanging list has Abner, Nicolas, Léo Cittadini, David Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer. After visiting Chape, Hurricane receives Fluminense.
Probable squad of Athletico against Chapecoense — Photo: ge
Athletico occupies the eighth place in Brasileirão, with 33 points. Chapecoense, on the other hand, is the lantern, with only 12 points.
After visiting Chapecoense, Athletico receives Fluminense (for the 27th round of the Brasileirão) and Flamengo (for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil). Thus, the coaching staff must save players against Flu to have maximum strength against Fla.
- Goalkeepers: Benedict and Saints
- Right-backs: Khellven and Marcinho
- Defenders: Lucas Fasson, Nico Hernández, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo
- Left Sides: Abner, Márcio Azevedo and Pedrinho
- Steering wheels: Christian, Erick and Richard
- Socks: Leo Cittadini and Terans
- Attackers: Carlos Eduardo, Nikão, Pedro Rocha
- Center forwards: Bissoli, Renato Kayzer and Vinicius Mingotti
Abner returns to Athletico and resumes ownership — Photo: Athletico
Athletico-PR’s upcoming games
- Chapecoense x Athletico: 10/13, Wednesday, 7pm – Arena Condá
- Athletic x Fluminense: 10/17, Sunday, 4 pm – Low
- Athletic x Flamengo: 10/20, Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Download
- Fortaleza x Athletic: 10/23, Saturday, 7:15 pm – Castelão
- Flamengo x Athletic: 10/27, Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Maracanã
- Athletic x Saints: 10/30, Saturday, 5 pm – Low
- Athletic x Flamengo: 11/2, Tuesday, 4 pm – Download
- Bragantino x Athletic: 11/7, Sunday, 4 pm – Nabi Abi Chedid