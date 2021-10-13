Atlético is fined by Conmebol for behavior of the fans against Palmeiras – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Rooster was punished for the behavior of the fans in the game against Palmeiras, by Libertadores

Atlético was fined US$13,000 (about R$71,800) by the Disciplinary Committee of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for the behavior of the fans in the match against Palmeiras, for the duel in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores , in Mineirão. With the tie by 1-1, Galo was eliminated from the tournament by the goal scored away from home by São Paulo.

According to the entity, the alvinegro club was punished on account of objects thrown on the lawn (article 10.2, item “b” of the Disciplinary Code) and lit fireworks (item “c”), which is vetoed by the Conmebol Disciplinary Code . The decision is final and cannot be appealed.

For the objects thrown by the fans on the lawn, Conmebol fined Atlético 5 thousand dollars (BRL 27,600) and because the fans lit “flames, fireworks or any other pyrotechnic object”, the club received 8 thousand dollars of fine (R$ 44.3 thousand).

The amounts will be automatically debited from the quota to be received by Atlético for TV broadcasting and sponsorship rights.