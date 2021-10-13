Atlético-MG x Santos: Probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

Atlético Mineiro and Santos face off at Mineirão, this Wednesday (13th), valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Mineirão, with completely different objectives. While Galo leads the Brazilian Championship with 53 points, having an advantage of 11 over the vice-leader, Flamengo, Peixe fights to escape relegation.

Regarding the teams that should take the field, coach Cuca won the reinforcements of striker Savarino and right-back Mariano, who were released by the medical department for training. Players must be related to the match.

Coach Carille has an important absence. Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez received his third yellow card in the victory against Grêmio and will have to serve an automatic suspension. Felipe Jonathan is also suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

The game marks the meeting of coach Cuca with Santos, the team in which he was runner-up in the Copa Libertadores da América in the 2020 season. In the first round, in Santos’ victory by 2-0, the coach was suspended. Who commanded the team was his assistant and brother Cuquinha.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG X SANTOS

Date and time: October 13, 2021, at 7:00 pm

Local: Mineirão

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

video arbiter: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

how and where to watch: Premiere and Real Time Lance!

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Keno (Diego Costa). Technician: Cuca

Embezzlement: Junior Alonso, Alan Franco and Arana (playing the World Cup qualifiers) Vargas (injured) and Savinho (U-17 selection)

SAINTS: John Paul; Balieiro, Velásquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme, Camacho, Zanocelo, Jean Mota and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille

Embezzlement: Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan (suspended) and Luiz Felipe, Kaiky and Sandry (injured)