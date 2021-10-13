Australia to develop small lunar rover for mission in partnership with NASA

Based on an agreement signed with NASA, Australia will send a rover built in national territory to the Moon. The mission is expected to be launched in early 2026, with the objective of examining the oxygen present in the moon rock and its use to sustain the human presence permanently in space.

The partnership doesn’t take anyone by surprise as, late last year, Australia signed the NASA Artemis Accords, which set out principles that guide international cooperation in space exploration. In all, the Australian rover will cost up to $50 million and will be launched in early 2026, provided it meets the technical criteria established by the US agency. Australian industry interested in participating in the rover’s development will need to apply to the government’s Trailblazer program.

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/P. Rail)

With the Artemis Program, NASA intends to take the first woman and the first black person to the Moon and thus permanently establish a human presence there. But, before that, it is necessary to evaluate which natural resources can be used, as is the case of regolith, from which it is possible to extract oxygen.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison sees the mission as a great opportunity for the country to advance the success of the space sector, as well as create more jobs and grow the economy. According to Morrison, one of the government’s main goals is to build the capacity of the Australian space industry.

The rover, which will need to weigh less than 20 kg, will need to operate autonomously on the lunar surface in search and collection of regolith, in addition to storing it.

Scientists hope to extract oxygen from the lunar regolith (Image: Reproduction/ESA)

Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian space agency, reported that “Australia is at the forefront of technology and robotic systems for remote operations that will be critical to establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon and eventually supporting human exploration of Mars.” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the deal will strengthen relations between the two nations.

Australia’s minister of industry and science, Melissa Price, sees the partnership as a “lunar story” that will boost the country’s space industry, which will grow by 8.3% a year until 2026, when the rover will launch. “As well as inspiring a whole new generation of young people to embark on careers in science, technology, engineering and math,” Price added.

Source: The Guardian