This is the sixth indictment against Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court since taking office and the first for environmental crimes. So far, none of them have been accepted.

This Tuesday (12), the Austrian non-governmental organization All Rise filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity. According to the organization, Bolsonaro’s actions and its environmental policies are helping to destroy the Amazon with deforestation and fires, which have negatively impacted climate change around the world. “It is estimated that emissions attributable to the Bolsonaro government will cause more than 180,000 excess heat deaths across the planet in the next 80 years based on current climate commitments,” says the NGO.

The complaint has more than 300 pages containing legal arguments and scientific data that, according to the entity, support the complaint. This is the sixth indictment against Bolsonaro at the International Criminal Court since taking office and the first for environmental crimes. So far, none of them have been accepted. “Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is destroying the Amazon. Your actions threaten us all. Today, the planet fights back. We are filing suits against Bolsonaro in the International Criminal Court. Together, we will collect it”, published All Rise on its social networks.