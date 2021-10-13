Auxílio Brasil may stop helping 5.4 mi of Bolsa Família

About 5.4 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries may not be covered by the promise of an increase in the value of the benefit and would even have a reduction after the replacement of the program by Auxílio Brasil, according to simulations by the government itself obtained by the Estadão/Broadcast via the Access to Information Act (LAI). The number corresponds to 37% of the 14.7 million current beneficiaries of social policy.

Payment of a “Transition Compensation Benefit” in the same amount as the difference will prevent an immediate loss. However, this benefit is being reduced as the Auxílio Brasil undergoes adjustments. In practice, these families can spend a few years with the aid amount frozen.

The estimates are contained in a merit opinion issued by the Ministry of Citizenship on August 2, days before the submission of the provisional measure that creates the Auxílio Brasil. As the government has not yet guaranteed the resources necessary for the expansion of the program, these simulations were carried out with the already guaranteed Budget of R$ 35 billion. The increase in the available amount may impact the final estimates. O Estadão/Broadcast asked Citizenship about how many families would be affected in the scenario with more resources, but there was no response on this point until the publication.







According to government data, the reduction offset by the temporary benefit is between R$ 10 and R$ 173. “For 50% of the most affected families, the reduction in the value of the benefit will be up to R$ 46”, says the opinion.

Economist Ricardo Paes de Barros, a researcher at Insper and one of the country’s leading experts on social policies, analyzed the opinion, at the request of the Estadão/Broadcast, and assesses that there are two possible explanations for the reductions.

One of them is the extinction of the basic benefit, currently in the amount of R$89, paid to families in the extreme poverty range (that is, they have a family income of up to R$89 per person). According to Paes de Barros, this benefit ends up overlapping with the amount paid to overcome extreme poverty, calculated on a case-by-case basis according to the amount needed for that family to get out of this situation and which will be maintained in the design of Auxílio Brasil.

The researcher explains that, if a family is close to overcoming the extreme poverty line (has family income per person close to R$89), the current design pays more than necessary to fulfill the program’s objective, in a scenario of resources scarce and other families waiting for care. And she’ll still get paid more than someone with similar income but slightly above the extreme poverty line. This conclusion is cited by the government in the document.

The second reason for possible losses is more negative, according to Paes de Barros. This is the cut in the maximum variable benefits received by an underage child or pregnant woman. Today, that limit is seven, but it will drop to five children with Brazil Aid. And it should be eliminated, in the researcher’s opinion. “There’s something about regulating the size of the family, so it can’t be too big,” he says.

In his opinion, the rule will lead to an unnecessary loss, both for families with six or seven children today, as well as for those who fall within the limit of five children, but may come to extrapolate in the future and will not receive any more help. “I think it should be free, regardless of the number. It’s difficult for anyone who has had a child to think that, receiving more R$ 45, or R$ 90 now (with the change), it’s worth having a child”, says Paes of Barros.

The Ministry of Citizenship informed that, in the sheet for September 2021, there were 63,891 families that received a sum of benefits that fits in this case. They will be affected by the new rule.

Readjustment uncertainty

Sociologist Luis Henrique Paiva, former National Secretary of Citizenship Income and now a researcher at the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), also analyzed the opinion, at the request of the report, and notes that 90% of families will have a “loss” of a maximum of R$85 in the benefit amount, which will be immediately replaced by the transition benefit.

The greatest loss for all families, according to Paiva, is the absence of an adjustment criterion, both in the eligibility line and in the value of the benefits. Today, the adjustments are discretionary, that is, granted when there is a resource available in the Budget. The last one was given in 2018, in the Michel Temer government. In 2019, already under Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, a 13th benefit was paid to families, which provided relief that year, but is not permanent. Since 2020, many have switched to emergency relief, created to protect families during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Nothing guarantees that there will be a readjustment of these benefits. 15% of the GDP that we make from transfers (in retirements and BPC) have automatic readjustments and are right, there is no queue, and 0.4% (Bolsa Família) do not have it,” he says Paiva. He says he recognizes that the fiscal situation is delicate, but adds that nothing justifies making the adjustment based on the containment of Bolsa Família values. “It’s a matter of institutional maturation,” he says. The rapporteur of Auxílio Brasil (PP-MG), has been negotiating the inclusion of a rule that ensures at least the reposition of inflation.

If, on the one hand, some families can “lose”, others, possibly poorer and with younger children, will increase. The benefit for children aged zero to three years will increase from R$ 41 to R$ 90, through internal government simulations.

As the opinion was produced even without the increase in the Program Budget, the forecast is that, in a scenario without additional resources, the increase in the average ticket will be of only R$ 8.51, to R$ 194.45. The government, however, intends to raise this amount to R$ 300. Families that benefit from the new structure receive, in the current scenario, increases from R$ 2 to R$ 511. “For 50% of the benefited families, the amount of the increase it will be up to R$ 10”, says the document. Values ​​can go up with a more “charged” program.

A benefit of the same nature as the Auxílio Brasil temporary compensation was used in 2004 to help families who would receive less in the transition from Bolsa Escola and other aid to Bolsa Família. The Ministry of Citizenship did not say how many, at the time, fell into this situation.