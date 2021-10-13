Azul expects to operate the Airbus A350 from the second half of 2022





Although not yet publicly confirmed, Azul Linhas Aéreas signals that it has plans to operate with the Airbus A350 model as of the second half of 2022. Information shared with AEROIN by people close to the company, on an anonymous basis, comment that the company has been talking to its teams about the future operation of the model and that news will be announced shortly.

For the company, the arrival of the aircraft would not be justified for the short term, since the demand for long-haul international travel has gradually resumed as the borders of the countries are reopened.

However, consider that, like everything else in the pandemic, the scenario can change. Recall below a survey we did about the A350.

1- Azul is guarantor of three A350s that are stopped

Long before Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, Chinese airline Hainan Airlines was in poor financial shape and sold assets to keep itself going. One of these valuable assets, which it divested itself in 2018, was its approximately 24% stake in Azul.

However, before disposing of the shares, Hainan negotiated, in September 2017, the incorporation of three aircraft that were part of the Brazilian company’s original order (msn 98, 112 and 124), with Azul as guarantor of the operation ( guarantor), as shown in this file filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

At the time, although one of the aircraft even received the Azul logo on the tail, none of them ever came to Brazil, on the contrary, they were delivered directly to China, where they flew for a few years. Today, all of them have been out of action for over a year, with 98 and 112 in Beijing, and 124 in Lourdes, France.

According to rumors born last year, these could be three of Azul’s future A350s.

2- Azul has four A350-900s in Airbus’ portfolio

Whoever consults the Airbus order book, which is public, will see that Azul has four A350-900, theoretically reserved with the European manufacturer. This reservation, however, dates back to 2014, when the airline placed the order, but later gave up and they ended up going to another operator, the Hainan Airlines Group.

Additionally, previous statements by company executives said the company had given up on the model, but the fact that the four A350s still appear on the manufacturer’s list could indicate otherwise and raise rumors.

An important example of how the Airbus list works involves competitor Latam, which had an order for two A350-1000s but which were removed from Airbus’ book last month after the company gave them up for good.





3- Azul’s last statement was enigmatic

In March, during an interview with Infomoney, Azul CEO John Rodgerson was asked about the future implementation of the A350 in the fleet. At that moment, rumors began to emerge about the incorporation of the aircraft. Rodgerson’s response, however, was cryptic. He just said: “We will not receive the A350 without taking the A330”.

As he was not emphatic, doubts were raised about the possibility of seeing the A350. However, for those who were watching from the beginning, the impression given by the answer is that he was referring to the fact that it doesn’t make sense to increase fleet at that moment with planes flying empty.

Before this interview and the pandemic, company executives had commented that the aircraft was no longer part of the fleet plans, but then, back to point one.

4- The A330-200 is the oldest model in the fleet

The average age of Azul’s fleet is 7 years, but this number would be much lower if the Airbus A330-200, whose average age is 17 years, were disregarded. In all, the company has eight of them and a part could be replaced by more modern and efficient aircraft.

However, the natural replacement for the A330-200 would be the A330-900 and not the higher-capacity A350, but this does not prevent Azul from increasing the supply of seats on some more demanding routes.

5- Formal inclusion of the A350 in the certificate

We found no evidence that the A350 is included in Azul’s Air Operator Certificate, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. This is company private information and we are not always able to access it. The fact is that, to operate the aircraft, Azul needs the model to be formally incorporated, following steps defined by ANAC.

Despite being a complex process, it doesn’t usually take after the aircraft arrives in Brazil. High interoperability between the A330-900 and A350-900 models facilitates the pilot training process.

6- There is still no transfer request

There is still no request for an aircraft transfer to Azul. These orders are placed weeks before the plane is transferred to Brazil, as they may involve customs procedures and the issuance of export certificates, which sometimes take time to be ready.

Again, this does not allow us to say whether the plane is coming or not, but only adds an ingredient to the conversation, showing that the company has not yet requested the transfer.



