Back 4 Blood: studio comments fan discontent with solo mode

Back 4 Blood It’s not even out yet, but it’s already giving extra work to Turtle Rock Studios. Currently in early access, the game features some locks that are making players mad — which, by the way, means a headache for the development team.

Not that they are innocent, of course. After all, it was the studio itself that imposed the need to play online to really advance in the game. At least that’s what a shared post on Reddit indicates, pointing out everything that single player mode prevents players from achieving in the new zombie game from the creators of Left 4 Dead.

According to the message displayed on the single player mode selection screen, the progress of the solo campaign is quite limited.

Back 4 Blood solo campaign partially impedes players’ progress in solo modeSource: Reddit/Reproduction

Not only are maps and objectives adjusted, but they are also disabled: receiving supply points, tracking relevant information and even progress towards unlocking achievements.

Fans’ dissatisfaction with the situation led to a statement from the team on Twitter, where the company said it was looking at ways to get around the situation.

? Attention Cleaners! ? We have heard your frustration about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue. Thank you for your patience and feedback at this time – we’ll have more news as we strategize on potential ways to make it happen. — Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) October 9, 2021

“We’ve heard your frustrations about progress in solo mode and we’re discussing ways to deal with the problem,” the producer said on the social network. In addition to thanking their fans for their patience, the studio claims to be outlining strategies to resolve the situation pointed out.

Since its announcement on Friday last week, Turtle Rock Studios has not commented on the situation. As the game hits stores tomorrow (12), possibly the promised fixes should only arrive in a post-release update.

Back 4 Blood has versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.