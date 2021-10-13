Back to classroom classes in São Paulo will be mandatory

The government of São Paulo will determine the mandatory return to classroom classes starting next Monday (18th). The information was published by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo and confirmed by the report of the UOL.

The measure will be officially announced in an interview this afternoon and will apply to the entire state and private primary education system. The mandatory return of municipal networks depends on the determination of each city hall. The capital, which has followed the guidelines of the state secretariat, has yet to manifest itself.

According to O Estado de S. Paulo, the government will also announce the end of the minimum distance of 1 meter between students as of November 3, but masks will continue to be mandatory. Only children and teenagers with a medical certificate can stay at home.

In a statement to the newspaper, the state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, said that it is necessary to prioritize education at this time, although care for the new coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The rule is: children go to school every day and not a few days. Society has already returned, people are living more openly and it is necessary to prioritize education, otherwise we will not recover learning,” he said.

Since August of this year, in-person classes were available in São Paulo with 100% capacity, but on an optional basis and with distance rules that, especially in the public network, made the rotation of students necessary in some schools.