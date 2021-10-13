Bat-borne virus could cause new pandemic, scientist warns

So far, no vaccine has been shown to be effective in combating the virus that can cause swelling in the brain I Photo: Disclosure I Governo Santa Catarina

The virus dubbed Nipah, transmitted by bats and with an outbreak in India, could be responsible for the next pandemic, warns researcher Sarah Gilbert, who developed the Covid-19 vaccine for Oxford. During an event in the UK, the scientist says it could be even more transmissible and lethal than the new coronavirus.

So far, no vaccine has been shown to be effective in combating the virus that can cause swelling in the brain and has a mortality rate of 50% of those infected. The first symptoms start with fever, headache and breathing problems. The human being is contaminated by contact with pigs or fruits infected with urine and bat feces.

Even before Covid spread around the world, the researcher was already working with the development of immunizers for Nipah, but had to stop to give preference to the vaccine against Sars-Cov2.

“We learned that in a pandemic we can do everything faster and better, and we want to apply those lessons, but we need funding. We have to have stockpiles of vaccines against the pathogens we already know about. Imagine if we suddenly have a huge outbreak of Nipah that spreads around the world?” he asks. Information is from Metropoles.

The disease is at the top of the World Health Organization (WHO) priority list for research and development of vaccines and ways to fight the virus.



