Battlefield 2042 will not have mouse and keyboard support on consoles

Company does not rule out adding functionality in the future

If you were thinking about playing the new Battlefield 2042 on consoles using mouse and keyboard, you better start managing your expectations, the DICE, developer of the game of Electronic Arts, announced that the new game in the franchise will not have keyboard and mouse support at launch, this information frustrates part of the players who migrated from computers to consoles, believing that the main titles would be released with this support.

This decision happens, according to the DICE, because I’m not sure how this will affect the game between different platforms, even though several other titles have already proven that it’s something very simple to be done and works very well, for example Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite. Even the ability to use keyboard and mouse on consoles is one of the reasons many players choose to buy the game, being one of the main decision factors for shooter gamers.

Battlefield 2042 will ban cheaters permanently without notice

Game launch is scheduled for the month of November



Despite this, the company has not closed its doors to the possibility of this compatibility happening in the future, as it continues to study to find a way to put the function into practice in a way that keeps the game between controllers and mouse and keyboard players fair. , and if that happens it will go public to announce it first hand.

Battlefield 2042 recently passed a testing phase that lasted from the 6th to the 9th of October, it was possible to test the game on all platforms on which it will be released and check how the new version of the game is doing.



We publish here on Adrenaline comparisons between different versions and you can check it below.

We also performed our own testing by running the game on the Cheap PC and in the dream PC, you can check these tests performed by Diego Kerber clicking here.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19th and arrives for Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.

Battlefield 2042 Beta – Dream PC (and Cheap) trying to run!

Let’s experience how the game is in this beta stage!



