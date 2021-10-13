Benítez businessman says that half will leave São Paulo if not used by Crespo | São Paulo

Manager Adrian Castellanos, who takes care of Benítez’s career, says the midfielder won’t stay at São Paulo if coach Hernán Crespo doesn’t use the player. The agent also complains about the position in which the coach casts the Argentine.

Castellanos initially told “Nicola’s Blog” that the player will not stay at the club under current conditions. Afterwards, he gave an interview to ge and confirmed the statements.

– We respect Mister (teacher) and have a good relationship with him. Both me and Martín (Benítez), but we have to be realistic: there is no way for him to remain if he is not used. When he uses it, he wants him to do the role of 5, of marking, and we know that Benítez is a talented player, of arranging moves. If it’s to be used like that, it doesn’t make sense for it to stay in São Paulo – declared the agent.

According to Castellanos, São Paulo continues as the priority for Benítez, even due to the option to buy in the contract. At Morumbi, the chance of acquisition at the moment is seen as something difficult, due to the financial crisis in which the club finds itself. Debts exceed R$600 million.

1 of 3 Benítez in the locker room before Fortaleza x São Paulo — Photo: Publicity/São Paulo Benítez in the locker room before Fortaleza x São Paulo — Photo: Publicity/São Paulo

Because of this, Tricolor tries to extend the loan for another year. No formal proposal has yet been sent, according to football director Carlos Belmonte.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Meanwhile, the businessman claims that there are Brazilian clubs interested and willing to cast Benítez as “guardian”. Castellanos rejects questions about the midfielder’s physical condition, who ended up vetoed, for example, in the two duels against Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

– Benítez was always well physically. We never say anything out of respect, but there came a time when I have to, otherwise everyone will think that Martin is a player unable to act for 90 minutes, and that’s not true. He doesn’t play because Mister takes him out of the game. Against Racing, for example, he was fine and Mister took him out of the field – he said.

– He can play good or bad, that’s the game, but I don’t want the crowd to think he can’t act for 90 minutes. He’s fine, he’s thinner and in full condition. As I said, we respect Crespo’s decision, he’s an excellent person, but if he doesn’t play in his position, he won’t stay – he sentenced.

2 of 3 Benítez played for a few minutes in the derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Benítez played for a few minutes in the derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Martín Benítez has a loan agreement until the end of the season. To acquire it permanently and without facing another negotiation, São Paulo would need to pay Independiente 3 million dollars (R$ 16 million).