Biggest earthquake in years scares tourist city in Argentina

Residents of the Argentine province of Santa Cruz woke up earlier today with a big and unexpected scare: an earthquake. The 5.4 magnitude quake had its epicenter very close to the city of Calafate, in the region of Lago Argentino, on the Chile-Argentina border. There were no serious structural damages or casualties due to the earthquake.

The tremor occurred at 4:55 am at a depth of 23.90 kilometers in depth, according to Chilean authorities. Since the epicenter was very close to the city and the earthquake was not very deep, it was noticed by residents who described the earthquake as the strongest in Calafate in years. The location is one of the main tourist destinations in Argentina on the Perito Moreno glacier.

Residents of Calafate resorted to social media to reassure their families and show videos of the minor damage observed. Many products fell from the shelves of stores and supermarkets that shook strongly with the shock.

EARTHQUAKE IN CAULAL The city of El Calafate was at dawn the product of a 5.7-degree earthquake.

Ocurrió this morning, before 5:00. The temple took place 161 kilometers north of Puerto Natales, Chile, but felt surprisingly in Santa Cruz. #AzmTv pic.twitter.com/gnyT9HjuOi — El Diario (@ElDiario_web) October 13, 2021

EARTHQUAKE IN SANTA CRUZ 🔴 Images of the wreckage that caused the earthquake in El Calafate. Authorities suspended the classes and all activities of today’s journey: https://t.co/wJzHQWwwTu pic.twitter.com/QwS8ShPoH1 — ADNSUR (@ADNsur) October 13, 2021

In one of the videos, it is possible to observe several bottles of wine and other drinks that fell and broke with the earthquake. There are even videos of bricks that have come off buildings.

The earthquake was also noticed in Puerto Natales, Chile, and in the city of El Chaltén, another tourist destination in the region. In an interview with Canal Trece in Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz journalist Sergio Villegas highlighted that the region is a seismic zone and that shocks are not uncommon, especially due to earthquakes in Chile. “This time it was stronger,” he said.

The Argentine press is reporting that the epicenter was on the Chilean side, which caused the earthquake in the Argentine province of Santa Cruz due to its close proximity, however the United States Geological Survey (USGS) positioned the earthquake just 3 kilometers northeast of Calafate, next to Lake Argentino, right almost in the tourist city and inside the Argentine territory.