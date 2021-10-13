Bill, Aline, Victor or Dayane, who goes out?

The formation of the 5th farm of the reality series began this Tuesday, October 12th, and Gui Araújo, Aline Mineiro, Victor Pecoraro and Day are in the hot seat. One of them can still be saved with the farmer’s test on Wednesday, and until then it’s up to the public: who should leave the reality? Participate in the poll of the 2021 A Fazenda Poll.

The Farm 2021 Poll

Who is on the farm?

dayane: the model faces her third farm. Although opinions about his participation are divided, it is undeniable to say that his popularity is potentially growing. Inside the headquarters, she has already arranged some fights and made enemies, such as Arcrebiano and Tati Quebra-Barraco.

Aline Mineiro: the ex-panicat will face its first farm. She was the most voted in the house, as she received nominations from Tati Quebra-Barraco, Arcrebiano, Mileide and Sthe Matos.

Gui Araújo: Anitta’s influencer and ex-boyfriend is in the field once again, and this time he was nominated by farmer Rico. In the last week, the two pawns had a lot of friction, especially after Erika’s elimination. Gui is part of the so-called “group”.

Victor: the actor was pulled from the stall by Aline. What would have weighed on the decision was the pawn’s attitude against Rico. During a fight at the headquarters, Pecoraro threw milk at the farmer – the fight scene in A Fazenda went viral.

Gui Araújo was vetoed from the farmer’s test, so the worker is already on the farm. The dispute for the hat will be this Wednesday, October 13th.

Who voted for whom?

Rich Farmer voted for Gui Araújo

Lary Bottino voted for Aline Mineiro

Aline Mineiro voted for Lary Bottino

Arcrebiano voted for Aline Mineiro

Dayane Mello voted for Lary Bottino

Dynho voted for Dayane Mello

Erasmo Viana voted for Sthe Matos

Marina Ferrari voted for Dayane Mello

MC Gui voted for Dayane Mello

Gui Araújo, who had weight 2, voted for Aline Mineiro

Solange Gomes voted for Marina Ferrari

Tati Quebra Barraco voted for Aline Mineiro

Tiago Piquilo voted for Dayane Mello

Valentina Francavilla voted for Mileide Mihaile

Victor Pecoraro voted for Valentina Francavilla

Mileide Mihaile voted for Aline Mineiro

Sthe Matos voted for Aline Mineiro

