Biomedics are honored for their performance during the pandemic

On October 8, members of the new board of the Regional Council of Biomedicine and representatives of the Federal Council were at the Megaunit of Unimed Laboratório, in Curitiba, in order to pay tribute to employees who worked on the front line due to the pandemic. The occasion followed all the sanitary protocols that follow imperatives and was quick to avoid crowding.

Attendances – The chairman of the board, Thiago Yuiti Castilho Massuda, along with the vice-president Daiane Pereira Camacho and also Jannaina Ferreira de Melo Vasco and Raphael Sahd from the board of directors of the entity were present. Welcomed by Milton Zymberg, superintendent of Unimed Laboratório, they spoke with half of the laboratory’s production and service team, which, in all, is made up of about 40 biomedical doctors. A professional from each sector attended the meeting and Daiane Gallo, a biomedic in the technical sector at Unimed Laboratório, received a plaque in the name of the others.

Recognition – “I believe that biomedical professionals have become more recognized during this period of pandemic. We were at the forefront, both in the area of ​​clinical diagnosis and in the area of ​​diagnosis at Covid-19, in an attempt to somehow help society. I’m very happy today with this tribute! Mainly because here at Unimed Laboratory we were able to start processing Covid exams very quickly. We hope to continue helping people with a quick diagnosis and high quality, as we have done since the beginning of the pandemic”, he said. Massuda, chairman of the board, also recalled the challenge and reward of working during this period. “We represent the category in Paraná and we have seen how much we have come out strengthened, as well as recognized, in the face of this situation. So our goal is to honor them and thank them for all their efforts”.

Agility – The superintendent of Unimed Laboratório, who is also a biomedic, recalled the agility of work for the good of society as a whole in facing the new virus. “It was probably the private laboratory in Paraná that performed the most Covid-19 tests so far, and that without failing to assist other patients with regard to other pathologies. And our biomedics did not stop during the entire pandemic period, not even a day. We continue to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, divided into four shifts and bringing together almost 300 employees today. On this occasion, we would like to thank the Regional Council of Biomedicine for the proximity and support to the professionals, as well as for this recognition”, he concluded. (Unimed Laboratory Press)